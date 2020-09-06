'WWE Friday Night SmackDown' domina una noche a la baja en FOX

'WWE Friday Night SmackDown'
Adultos 18-49
Fox: 0,6/4
NBC: 0,3/2
ABC: 0,4/3
CBS: 0,3/2
The CW: 0,1/1
Fox
08:00 - 'WWE Friday Night SmackDown' (8-10 p.m.): 2.067.500 [0,5/4] (1º)
ABC
08:00 - 'Shark Tank' (R): 2.555.000 [0,4/3] (2º)
09:00 - '20/20' (9-11 p.m.): 2.790.000 [0,4/3] (2º)
CBS
08:00 - 'MacGyver' (R): 2.685.000 [0,2/2] (4º)
09:00 - 'Love Island': 1.580.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
10:00 - 'Blue Bloods' (R): 2.425.000 [0,3/2] (º4)
NBC
08:00 - 'America's Got Talent' (R): 1.670.000 [0,3/3] (3º)
10:00 - 'Dateline': 2.220.000 [0,3/2] (º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Masters of Illusion' (R): 529.500 [0,1/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Being Ruben': 276.000 [0,1/0] ( 5º)
