AUDIENCIAS USA 4 DE SEPTIEMBRE

'WWE Friday Night SmackDown' domina una noche a la baja en FOX

Paralelamente, 'America's Got Talent' se mantiene en tercera posición en la noche de NBC.

Redacción Domingo 6 Septiembre 2020 10:15 (hace 2 horas)
'WWE Friday Night SmackDown'

'WWE Friday Night SmackDown'

Adultos 18-49

Fox: 0,6/4

NBC: 0,3/2

ABC: 0,4/3

CBS: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,1/1

Fox

08:00 - 'WWE Friday Night SmackDown' (8-10 p.m.): 2.067.500 [0,5/4] (1º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Shark Tank' (R): 2.555.000 [0,4/3] (2º)

09:00 - '20/20' (9-11 p.m.): 2.790.000 [0,4/3] (2º)

CBS

08:00 - 'MacGyver' (R): 2.685.000 [0,2/2] (4º)

09:00 - 'Love Island': 1.580.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

10:00 - 'Blue Bloods' (R): 2.425.000 [0,3/2] (º4)

NBC

08:00 - 'America's Got Talent' (R): 1.670.000 [0,3/3] (3º)

10:00 - 'Dateline': 2.220.000 [0,3/2] (º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Masters of Illusion' (R): 529.500 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Being Ruben': 276.000 [0,1/0] ( 5º)

