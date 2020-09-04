Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 3 SEPTIEMBRE

'Big Brother' sigue en la cima y Fox mejora con 'Beat Shazam'

'To Tell the Truth' despide temporada firmando sus peores datos en todo el año.

Redacción Viernes 4 Septiembre 2020 17:57 (hace 2 horas)
'Big Brother'

'Big Brother'

Adultos 18-49

CBS: 0,6/4

ABC: 0,4/3

Fox: 0,4/2

NBC: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,1/1

CBS

08:00 - 'Big Brother': 4.060.000 [1,0/7] (1º)

09:00 - 'Love Island' (9-11 p.m.): 1.550.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Holey Moley' (R): 2.950.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

09:00 - 'To Tell the Truth': 2.870.000 [0,4/2] (1º)

10:00 - 'To Tell the Truth' (Final): 2.820.000 [0,4/2] (1º)

NBC

08:00 - 'The Wall' (R): 2.540.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

09:00 - 'Transplant' (R): 2.000.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

10:00 - 'Law & Order: SVU' (R): 2.000.000 [0,2/1] (4º)

Fox

08:00 - 'Beat Shazam' (8-10 p.m.): 1.300.000 [0,4/3] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Mysteries Decoded': 811.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us' (R): 582.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

