'Big Brother' sigue en la cima y Fox mejora con 'Beat Shazam'

Adultos 18-49
CBS: 0,6/4
ABC: 0,4/3
Fox: 0,4/2
NBC: 0,3/2
The CW: 0,1/1
CBS
08:00 - 'Big Brother': 4.060.000 [1,0/7] (1º)
09:00 - 'Love Island' (9-11 p.m.): 1.550.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
ABC
08:00 - 'Holey Moley' (R): 2.950.000 [0,5/3] (2º)
09:00 - 'To Tell the Truth': 2.870.000 [0,4/2] (1º)
10:00 - 'To Tell the Truth' (Final): 2.820.000 [0,4/2] (1º)
NBC
08:00 - 'The Wall' (R): 2.540.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
09:00 - 'Transplant' (R): 2.000.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
10:00 - 'Law & Order: SVU' (R): 2.000.000 [0,2/1] (4º)
Fox
08:00 - 'Beat Shazam' (8-10 p.m.): 1.300.000 [0,4/3] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Mysteries Decoded': 811.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us' (R): 582.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
