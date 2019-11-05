Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 4 NOVIEMBRE

'The Voice' y '9-1-1' se mantienen en lo más alto y 'The Good Doctor' crece con capítulo de estreno

'The Good Doctor' recupera el liderazgo en su franja con un nuevo capítulo tras la reposición de la semana pasada.

Alberto Avellana Martes 5 Noviembre 2019 18:55 (hace 1 hora)

Blake Shelton y Taylor Swift en 'The Voice'

Blake Shelton y Taylor Swift en 'The Voice'

Nuevo lunes de ajustado duelo entre 'The Voice' y '9-1-1'. El talent de NBC se lleva el liderato por el número de espectadores, pero iguala en lo más alto con la serie de FOX si nos fijamos en el rating. Ambos espacios empatan en un meritorio 1,3, lo que para ambos supone reeditar sus datos de la semana anterior.

Más tarde, en la franja de las 22h, destaca 'The Good Doctor'. Tras una semana de reposiciones, la serie protagonizada por Freddie Highmore regresa con capítulo de estreno y lo hace con fuerza, anotando un 0,9 de rating para convertirse en líder. Supera así al resto de opciones: véase 'Bull', que baja una décima y marca un 0,6 de rating; y 'Bluff City Law', que también pierde una décima y se queda en el 0,5.

Adultos 18-49

NBC: 1,1/5

FOX: 1,1/5

ABC: 1,0/4

CBS: 0,7/3

The CW: 0,2/1

NBC

08:00 - 'The Voice' (8-10 p.m.): 7.830.000 [1,3/6] (1º)

10:00 - 'Bluff City Law': 3.360.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

Fox

08:00 - '9-1-1': 5.990.000 [1,3/6] (2º)

09:00 - 'Prodigal Son': 3.190.000 [0,7/4] (3º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Dancing with the Stars' (8-10 p.m.): 6.850.000 [1,0/4] (3º)

10:00 - 'The Good Doctor': 5.910.000 [0,9/5] (1º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Neighborhood': 5.950.000 [0,9/4] (4º)

08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola': 5.650.000 [0,7/3] (4º)

09:00 - 'All Rise': 5.100.000 [0,6/3] (4º)

10:00 - 'Bull': 5.710.000 [0,6/3] (2º)

The CW

08:00 - 'All American' (R): 770.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Black Lightning' (R): 730.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

Recomendamos

Comentarios y social

avatar
Regístrate en FormulaTV y participa
Crea tu cuenta en FormulaTV en unos segundos. Es gratis y podrás comentar noticias, participar en los foros, puntuar series o hacer amigos con tus mismos gustos. Si ya estás registrado, conéctate.
 
Javier Rey, Adriana Ugarte y Broncano "comparten" orzuelos en la entrevista más loca de 'La resistencia'Javier Rey, Adriana Ugarte y Broncano "comparten" orzuelos en la entrevista más loca de 'La resistencia'