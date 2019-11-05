'The Voice' y '9-1-1' se mantienen en lo más alto y 'The Good Doctor' crece con capítulo de estreno

Blake Shelton y Taylor Swift en 'The Voice'
Más tarde, en la franja de las 22h, destaca 'The Good Doctor'. Tras una semana de reposiciones, la serie protagonizada por Freddie Highmore regresa con capítulo de estreno y lo hace con fuerza, anotando un 0,9 de rating para convertirse en líder. Supera así al resto de opciones: véase 'Bull', que baja una décima y marca un 0,6 de rating; y 'Bluff City Law', que también pierde una décima y se queda en el 0,5.
Adultos 18-49
NBC: 1,1/5
FOX: 1,1/5
ABC: 1,0/4
CBS: 0,7/3
The CW: 0,2/1
NBC
08:00 - 'The Voice' (8-10 p.m.): 7.830.000 [1,3/6] (1º)
10:00 - 'Bluff City Law': 3.360.000 [0,5/3] (3º)
Fox
08:00 - '9-1-1': 5.990.000 [1,3/6] (2º)
09:00 - 'Prodigal Son': 3.190.000 [0,7/4] (3º)
ABC
08:00 - 'Dancing with the Stars' (8-10 p.m.): 6.850.000 [1,0/4] (3º)
10:00 - 'The Good Doctor': 5.910.000 [0,9/5] (1º)
CBS
08:00 - 'The Neighborhood': 5.950.000 [0,9/4] (4º)
08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola': 5.650.000 [0,7/3] (4º)
09:00 - 'All Rise': 5.100.000 [0,6/3] (4º)
10:00 - 'Bull': 5.710.000 [0,6/3] (2º)
The CW
08:00 - 'All American' (R): 770.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Black Lightning' (R): 730.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
