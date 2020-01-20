Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 19 ENERO

'9-1-1: Lone Star' se estrena con éxito tras la NFL en FOX y '60 minutes' sigue fuerte en CBS

FOX acierta con su estrategia de lanzar el nuevo spin-off de '9-1-1' tras el fútbol americano, que arrasa una semana más. Por su parte, ABC acierta con 'Shark Tank' en su prime time.

Redacción Lunes 20 Enero 2020 19:10 (hace 6 horas)

'9-1-1: Lone Star'

'9-1-1: Lone Star'

FOX vivió una importante noche el 19 de enero y es que la cadena lanzó '9-1-1: Lone Star', la que sin duda es una de sus grandes apuestas para esta nueva temporada. La ficción logró destacar y liderar sin problemas su franja al rozar los diez millones de espectadores y los 2,7 puntos de rating. La estrategia de FOX de lanzar la serie después del fútbol americano NFL funcionó y es que el partido emitido en prime time arrasó, superando los 34 millones de espectadores. Por otro lado, cabe destacar el éxito de '60 minutes' y la reposición de 'NCIS' en CBS y del buen dato de 'Shark Tank' en ABC.

Adultos 18-49

FOX: 8,2/33

CBS: 0,6/3

ABC: 0,5/2

NBC: 0,4/2

The CW: 0,2/1

Fox

07:00 - 'NFL Football' (7-9:30 p.m.): 34.130.000 [10/39] (1º)

10:00 - '9-1-1: Lone Star' (Estreno): 9.850.000 [2,7/14] (1º)

CBS

07:00 - '60 Minutes': 8.140.000 [1,0/4] (2º)

08:00 - 'NCIS: Los Angeles' (R): 4.340.000 [0,5/2] (2º)

09:00 - 'FBI' (R): 3.710.000 [0,4/2] (2º)

10:00 - 'NCIS: New Orleans' (R): 3.690.000 [0,4/2] (2º)

ABC

07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos': 3.890.000 [0,5/2] (3º)

08:00 - 'Kids Say the Darndest Things' (Final): 2.790.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

09:00 - 'Shark Tank': 2.720.000 [0,5/2] (3º)

10:00 - 'Shark Tank' (R): 2.320.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

NBC

07:00 - 'America's Got Talent' (7-9 p.m.) – Reposición: 1.880.000 [0,3/1] (4º)

09:00 - 'Ellen's Game of Games' (Reposición): 1.720.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

10:00 - 'Ellen's Game of Games' (Reposición): 2.130.000 [0,5/3] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Batwoman': 780.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Supergirl': 830.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

