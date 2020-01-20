'9-1-1: Lone Star' se estrena con éxito tras la NFL en FOX y '60 minutes' sigue fuerte en CBS

'9-1-1: Lone Star'
Adultos 18-49
FOX: 8,2/33
CBS: 0,6/3
ABC: 0,5/2
NBC: 0,4/2
The CW: 0,2/1
Fox
07:00 - 'NFL Football' (7-9:30 p.m.): 34.130.000 [10/39] (1º)
10:00 - '9-1-1: Lone Star' (Estreno): 9.850.000 [2,7/14] (1º)
CBS
07:00 - '60 Minutes': 8.140.000 [1,0/4] (2º)
08:00 - 'NCIS: Los Angeles' (R): 4.340.000 [0,5/2] (2º)
09:00 - 'FBI' (R): 3.710.000 [0,4/2] (2º)
10:00 - 'NCIS: New Orleans' (R): 3.690.000 [0,4/2] (2º)
ABC
07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos': 3.890.000 [0,5/2] (3º)
08:00 - 'Kids Say the Darndest Things' (Final): 2.790.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
09:00 - 'Shark Tank': 2.720.000 [0,5/2] (3º)
10:00 - 'Shark Tank' (R): 2.320.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
NBC
07:00 - 'America's Got Talent' (7-9 p.m.) – Reposición: 1.880.000 [0,3/1] (4º)
09:00 - 'Ellen's Game of Games' (Reposición): 1.720.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
10:00 - 'Ellen's Game of Games' (Reposición): 2.130.000 [0,5/3] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Batwoman': 780.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Supergirl': 830.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
