Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 10 DE OCTUBRE

NBC vuelve a arrasar con la NFL y lleva al estreno de 'NCIS: Los Angeles' a la segunda posición

Buen estreno de 'The Equalizer', superando los 7 millones de espectadores.

Redacción Martes 12 Octubre 2021 10:39 (hace 1 hora)
Bills v. Chiefs

Bills v. Chiefs

Adultos 18-49

· NBC: 3,9/14

· CBS: 0,7/5

· Fox: 1,6/10

· ABC: 0,4/2

· The CW: 0,1/0

NBC

07:00 - 'Football Night in America': 6.160.000 [1,6] (2º)

08:00 - 'Football Night in America': 13.520.000 [3,7] (1º)

08:30 - 'NFL: Bills v. Chiefs' (8:30-11 p.m.): 16.460.000 [4,8] (1º)

CBS

07:00 - '60 Minutes': 9.010.000 [1,1] (3º)

08:00 - 'The Equalizer' (Estreno): 7.470.000 [0,7] (3º)

09:00 - 'NCIS: Los Angeles' (Estreno): 5.930.000 [0,6] (2º)

10:00 - 'SEAL Team' (Estreno): 3.870.000 [0,5] (2º)

Fox

07:00 - 'NFL Overrun': 13.520.000 [3,7] (1º)

07:30 - 'The OT': 7.410.000 [2,0] (1º)

08:00 - 'The Simpsons': 3.790.000 [1,2] (2º)

08:30 - 'The Great North': 1.950.000 [0,7] (4º)

09:00 - 'Bob's Burgers': 1.760.000 [0,5] (3º)

09:30 - 'Family Guy': 1.640.000 [0,5] (3º)

ABC

07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos': 3.790.000 [0,4] (4º)

08:00 - 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune': 4.240.000 [0,5] (4º)

09:00 - 'Supermarket Sweep': 2.290.000 [0,3] (4º)

10:00 - 'The Rookie': 2.600.000 [0,3] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Legends of the Hidden Temple' (Estreno): 280.000 [0,1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Killer Camp' (Estreno): 170.000 [0,0] (5º)

Recomendamos

Comentarios y social

avatar
Regístrate en FormulaTV y participa
Crea tu cuenta en FormulaTV en unos segundos. Es gratis y podrás comentar noticias, participar en los foros, puntuar series o hacer amigos con tus mismos gustos. Si ya estás registrado, conéctate.
 
Julián Iantzi, agradecido con David Bustamante en 'Masterchef Celebrity': "Hiciste sonreír a mi madre"Julián Iantzi, agradecido con David Bustamante en 'Masterchef Celebrity': "Hiciste sonreír a mi madre"