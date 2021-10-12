Bills v. Chiefs
Adultos 18-49
· NBC: 3,9/14
· CBS: 0,7/5
· Fox: 1,6/10
· ABC: 0,4/2
· The CW: 0,1/0
NBC
07:00 - 'Football Night in America': 6.160.000 [1,6] (2º)
08:00 - 'Football Night in America': 13.520.000 [3,7] (1º)
08:30 - 'NFL: Bills v. Chiefs' (8:30-11 p.m.): 16.460.000 [4,8] (1º)
CBS
07:00 - '60 Minutes': 9.010.000 [1,1] (3º)
08:00 - 'The Equalizer' (Estreno): 7.470.000 [0,7] (3º)
09:00 - 'NCIS: Los Angeles' (Estreno): 5.930.000 [0,6] (2º)
10:00 - 'SEAL Team' (Estreno): 3.870.000 [0,5] (2º)
Fox
07:00 - 'NFL Overrun': 13.520.000 [3,7] (1º)
07:30 - 'The OT': 7.410.000 [2,0] (1º)
08:00 - 'The Simpsons': 3.790.000 [1,2] (2º)
08:30 - 'The Great North': 1.950.000 [0,7] (4º)
09:00 - 'Bob's Burgers': 1.760.000 [0,5] (3º)
09:30 - 'Family Guy': 1.640.000 [0,5] (3º)
ABC
07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos': 3.790.000 [0,4] (4º)
08:00 - 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune': 4.240.000 [0,5] (4º)
09:00 - 'Supermarket Sweep': 2.290.000 [0,3] (4º)
10:00 - 'The Rookie': 2.600.000 [0,3] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Legends of the Hidden Temple' (Estreno): 280.000 [0,1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Killer Camp' (Estreno): 170.000 [0,0] (5º)
