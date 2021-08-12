Notificaciones
Última hora Muere Una Stubbs, la Señora Hudson en 'Sherlock', a los 84 años

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 11 AGOSTO

'Big Brother' se hace fuerte en CBS y ABC tropieza con el estreno de 'Superstar'

#Riverdale regresa de su parón ante medio millón de espectadores en The CW.

Redacción Jueves 12 Agosto 2021 18:37 (hace 1 hora)
  • logoantena3

    13,7%

  • logotelecinco

    13,6%

  • logola1

    7,2%

  • logolasexta

    5,9%

  • logocuatro

    4,9%

  • logola2

    3,1%

  • logofdf

    3,0%

  • logonova

    2,9%

  • logoenergy

    2,8%

  • logodivinity

    2,5%

  • logo13tv

    2,4%

  • logoparamountchannel

    2,1%

  • logodiscoverymax

    2,0%

  • logomega-espana

    1,7%

  • logoneox

    1,7%

  • logoatreseries

    1,6%

  • logodkiss

    1,2%

  • logogol-television

    1,2%

  • logoclan

    1,0%

  • logoten

    1,0%

  • logocanal24horas

    0,9%

  • logoboing

    0,7%

  • logodisney-channel

    0,7%

  • logobemadtv

    0,7%

  • logoteledeporte

    0,5%

  • logoreal-madrid-tv

    0,5%

'Big Brother'

'Big Brother'

NBC

08:00 - 'America's Got Talent': 5.380.000 [0,6] (1º)

09:00 - 'Family Game Fight!': 2.580.000 [0,5] (2º)

10:00 - 'Chicago PD' (R): 1.760.000 [0,3] (3º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Big Brother': 3.780.000 [0,9] (2º)

09:00 - 'Love Island': 1.690.000 [0,4] (2º)

10:00 - 'S.W.A.T.' (R): 1.360.000 [0,2] (3º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Press Your Luck': 3.150.000 [0,4] (3º)

09:00 - 'The $100,000 Pyramid': 3.500.000 [0,5] (3º)

10:00 - 'Superstar' (Estreno): 2.780.000 [0,3] (2º)

Fox

08:00 - 'MasterChef': 2.240.000 [0,4] (4º)

09:00 - 'HouseBroken' (R): 990.000 [0,2] (4º)

09:30 - 'Duncanville' (R): 740.000 [0,2] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Riverdale': 450.000 [0,1] (5º)

09:00 - 'In the Dark': 290.000 [0,0] (5º)

Recomendamos

Comentarios y social

avatar
Regístrate en FormulaTV y participa
Crea tu cuenta en FormulaTV en unos segundos. Es gratis y podrás comentar noticias, participar en los foros, puntuar series o hacer amigos con tus mismos gustos. Si ya estás registrado, conéctate.
 
La criticada confesión política de Cepeda: "Me conviene la derecha por economía y la izquierda por ideología"La criticada confesión política de Cepeda: "Me conviene la derecha por economía y la izquierda por ideología"