'Fantasy Island' abre sus puertas con timidez y 'Stargirl' vuelve sin alardes

Adultos 18-49
· NBC: 0,7/6
· Fox: 0,4/3
· ABC: 0,3/2
· CBS: 0,2/2
· The CW: 0,1/1
NBC
08:00 - 'America's Got Talent' (8-10 p.m.): 6.860.000 [0,9] (1º)
10:00 - 'Capital One College Bowl': 2.640.000 [0,4] (1º)
CBS
08:00 - 'NCIS': 3.270.000 [0,3] (3º)
09:00 - 'Love Island': 1.650.000 [0,3] (3º)
10:00 - 'FBI: Most Wanted' (R): 1.930.000 [0,2] (3º)
ABC
08:00 - 'The Goldbergs' (R): 2.960.000 [0,3] (4º)
08:30 - 'Home Economics' (R): 1.390.000 [0,2] (4º)
09:00 - 'The Conners' (R): 1.420.000 [0,2] (4º)
09:30 - 'Black-ish' (R): 1.110.000 [0,2] (4º)
10:00 - 'To Tell The Truth' (R): 1.850.000 [0,3] (2º)
Fox
08:00 - 'LEGO Masters': 1.520.000 [0,5] (2º)
09:00 - 'Fantasy Island' (Estreno): 1.970.000 [0,4] (2º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Stargirl' (Estreno): 750.000 [0,1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Superman & Lois': 750.000 [0,1] (5º)
