Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 10 AGOSTO

'Fantasy Island' abre sus puertas con timidez y 'Stargirl' vuelve sin alardes

El estreno de la segunda temporada de la serie de DC no pasa de 750.000 espectadores en The CW.

Redacción Jueves 12 Agosto 2021 10:52 (hace 2 horas)
  • logoantena3

    14,3%

  • logotelecinco

    13,8%

  • logola1

    7,6%

  • logolasexta

    5,8%

  • logocuatro

    4,5%

  • logofdf

    3,4%

  • logola2

    3,2%

  • logonova

    2,8%

  • logoenergy

    2,6%

  • logoparamountchannel

    2,3%

  • logo13tv

    2,2%

  • logoneox

    2,1%

  • logodivinity

    2,1%

  • logomega-espana

    1,9%

  • logodiscoverymax

    1,6%

  • logoatreseries

    1,5%

  • logodkiss

    1,3%

  • logogol-television

    1,1%

  • logoclan

    1,1%

  • logoten

    1,0%

  • logoboing

    0,8%

  • logocanal24horas

    0,8%

  • logobemadtv

    0,8%

  • logodisney-channel

    0,7%

  • logoteledeporte

    0,5%

  • logoreal-madrid-tv

    0,5%

'Fantasy Island'

'Fantasy Island'

Adultos 18-49

· NBC: 0,7/6

· Fox: 0,4/3

· ABC: 0,3/2

· CBS: 0,2/2

· The CW: 0,1/1

NBC

08:00 - 'America's Got Talent' (8-10 p.m.): 6.860.000 [0,9] (1º)

10:00 - 'Capital One College Bowl': 2.640.000 [0,4] (1º)

CBS

08:00 - 'NCIS': 3.270.000 [0,3] (3º)

09:00 - 'Love Island': 1.650.000 [0,3] (3º)

10:00 - 'FBI: Most Wanted' (R): 1.930.000 [0,2] (3º)

ABC

08:00 - 'The Goldbergs' (R): 2.960.000 [0,3] (4º)

08:30 - 'Home Economics' (R): 1.390.000 [0,2] (4º)

09:00 - 'The Conners' (R): 1.420.000 [0,2] (4º)

09:30 - 'Black-ish' (R): 1.110.000 [0,2] (4º)

10:00 - 'To Tell The Truth' (R): 1.850.000 [0,3] (2º)

Fox

08:00 - 'LEGO Masters': 1.520.000 [0,5] (2º)

09:00 - 'Fantasy Island' (Estreno): 1.970.000 [0,4] (2º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Stargirl' (Estreno): 750.000 [0,1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Superman & Lois': 750.000 [0,1] (5º)

Recomendamos

Comentarios y social

avatar
Regístrate en FormulaTV y participa
Crea tu cuenta en FormulaTV en unos segundos. Es gratis y podrás comentar noticias, participar en los foros, puntuar series o hacer amigos con tus mismos gustos. Si ya estás registrado, conéctate.
 
'Love is in the air' (5%) se apodera del liderazgo en Divinity y supera a 'Elif' (4,1%) en Nova'Love is in the air' (5%) se apodera del liderazgo en Divinity y supera a 'Elif' (4,1%) en Nova