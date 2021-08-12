'Fantasy Island' abre sus puertas con timidez y 'Stargirl' vuelve sin alardes

· NBC: 0,7/6

· Fox: 0,4/3

· ABC: 0,3/2

· CBS: 0,2/2

· The CW: 0,1/1

NBC

10:00 - 'Capital One College Bowl': 2.640.000 [0,4] (1º)

08:00 - 'America's Got Talent' (8-10 p.m.): 6.860.000 [0,9] (1º)

CBS

10:00 - 'FBI: Most Wanted' (R): 1.930.000 [0,2] (3º)

ABC

08:00 - 'The Goldbergs' (R): 2.960.000 [0,3] (4º)

08:30 - 'Home Economics' (R): 1.390.000 [0,2] (4º)

09:00 - 'The Conners' (R): 1.420.000 [0,2] (4º)

09:30 - 'Black-ish' (R): 1.110.000 [0,2] (4º)

10:00 - 'To Tell The Truth' (R): 1.850.000 [0,3] (2º)