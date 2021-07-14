Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 12 JULIO

'The Bachelorette' mejora y no da tregua a 'American Ninja Warrior' y 'Hell's Kitchen'

El reality de ABC reina en el prime time ante más de 3,5 millones de espectadores.

Redacción Miércoles 14 Julio 2021 16:46 (hace 3 horas)
'The Bachelorette'

'The Bachelorette'

ABC

08:00 - 'The Bachelorette' (8-10 p.m.): 3.560.000 [0,9] (1º)

10:00 - 'The Celebrity Dating Game': 2.180.000 [0,4] (1º)

NBC

08:00 - 'American Ninja Warrior' (8-10 p.m.): 3.160.000 [0,5] (3º)

10:00 - 'Small Fortune': 1.490.000 [0,3] (2º)

Fox

08:00 - 'Hell's Kitchen Young Guns': 2.380.000 [0,6] (2º)

09:00 - 'Housebroken': 940.000 [0,3] (4º)

09:30 - 'Duncanville': 720.000 [0,2] (4º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Neighborhood' (R): 3.280.000 [0,4] (4º)

08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola' (R): 2.990.000 [0,3] (4º)

09:00 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 2.810.000 [0,3] (3º)

09:30 - 'United States of Al' (R): 2.200.000 [0,2] (3º)

10:00 - 'NCIS: Los Ángeles' (R): 1.900.000 [0,1] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'All American': 650.000 [0,2] (5º)

09:00 - 'The Republic of Sarah': 220.000 [0,0] (5º)

