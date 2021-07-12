Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 11 JULIO

La NBA lidera la noche pese a desmejorar y 'Big Brother' también baja y se conforma con la segunda posición

'Wellington Paranormal' se estrella por completo en su estreno de temporada en The CW.

Redacción Lunes 12 Julio 2021 18:44 (hace 43 minutos)
La NBA lidera en ABC

ABC

07:00 - 'Jimmy Kimmel Live Game Night': 3.840.000 [0,9] (2º)

07:30 - 'NBA Countdown': 3.470.000 [1,0] (1º)

08:00 - 'NBA Finals Game 3': 6.350.000 [1,8] (1º)

10:30 - 'NBA Postgame': 5.700.000 [1,7] (1º)

CBS

07:00 - '60 minutes' (R): 6.270.000 [0,5] (1º)

08:00 - 'Big Brother': 3.660.000 [0,8] (2º)

09:00 - 'Love Island': 1.420.000 [0,3] (3º)

NBC

07:00 - 'Capital One College Bowl': 1.310.000 [0,2] (3º)

08:00 - 'America's Got Talent' (R): 2.510.000 [0,2] (3º)

10:00 - 'America's Got Talent' (R): 2.660.000 [0,3] (3º)

Fox

07:00 - 'Duncanville' (R): 450.000 [0,1] (4º)

07:30 - 'HouseBroken' (R): 490.000 [0,1] (4º)

08:00 - 'The Simpsons': 710.000 [0,2] (4º)

08:30 - 'The Great North' (R): 550.000 [0,2] (4º)

09:00 - 'Bob's Burgers' (R): 650.000 [0,2] (4º)

09:30 - 'Family Guy' (R): 730.000 [0,2] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'DC's Legends of Tomorrow': 420.000 [0,1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Wellington Paranormal': 180.000 [0,0] (5º)

