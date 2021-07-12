La NBA lidera en ABC
ABC
07:00 - 'Jimmy Kimmel Live Game Night': 3.840.000 [0,9] (2º)
07:30 - 'NBA Countdown': 3.470.000 [1,0] (1º)
08:00 - 'NBA Finals Game 3': 6.350.000 [1,8] (1º)
10:30 - 'NBA Postgame': 5.700.000 [1,7] (1º)
CBS
07:00 - '60 minutes' (R): 6.270.000 [0,5] (1º)
08:00 - 'Big Brother': 3.660.000 [0,8] (2º)
09:00 - 'Love Island': 1.420.000 [0,3] (3º)
NBC
07:00 - 'Capital One College Bowl': 1.310.000 [0,2] (3º)
08:00 - 'America's Got Talent' (R): 2.510.000 [0,2] (3º)
10:00 - 'America's Got Talent' (R): 2.660.000 [0,3] (3º)
Fox
07:00 - 'Duncanville' (R): 450.000 [0,1] (4º)
07:30 - 'HouseBroken' (R): 490.000 [0,1] (4º)
08:00 - 'The Simpsons': 710.000 [0,2] (4º)
08:30 - 'The Great North' (R): 550.000 [0,2] (4º)
09:00 - 'Bob's Burgers' (R): 650.000 [0,2] (4º)
09:30 - 'Family Guy' (R): 730.000 [0,2] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'DC's Legends of Tomorrow': 420.000 [0,1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Wellington Paranormal': 180.000 [0,0] (5º)
