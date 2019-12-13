Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 13 DE DICIEMBRE

'WWE Friday Night SmackDown' lidera la noche, pero 'Hawaii Five-0' se alza como lo más visto

Triple empate en la franja de las 10 en donde destaca la reposición de 'Blue Bloods' como lo más visto.

Redacción Domingo 15 Diciembre 2019 12:10 (hace 4 horas)
  • logotelecinco

    17,0%

  • logoantena3

    11,4%

  • logola1

    9,0%

  • logolasexta

    7,0%

  • logocuatro

    4,6%

  • logoenergy

    2,8%

  • logola2

    2,7%

  • logofdf

    2,6%

  • logonova

    2,6%

  • logoneox

    2,2%

  • logo13tv

    1,9%

  • logoclan

    1,9%

  • logodivinity

    1,7%

  • logoatreseries

    1,7%

  • logodiscoverymax

    1,6%

  • logomega-espana

    1,6%

  • logoparamountchannel

    1,4%

  • logodkiss

    1,2%

  • logoboing

    1,1%

  • logodisney-channel

    1,1%

  • logogol-television

    1,0%

  • logocanal24horas

    0,6%

  • logoteledeporte

    0,5%

  • logoten

    0,5%

  • logobemadtv

    0,5%

  • logoreal-madrid-tv

    0,3%

'WWE Friday Night SmackDown'

'WWE Friday Night SmackDown'

Adultos 18-49

FOX: 0,7/4

CBS: 0,6/4

NBC: 0,5/3

ABC: 0,5/3

The CW: 0,2/1

ABC

08:00 - 'American Housewife': 3.410.000 [0,6/4] (3º)

08:30 - 'Fresh Off the Boat': 2.390.000 [0,4/3] (4º)

09:00 - '20/20' (9-11 p.m.): 2.720.000 [0,5/3] (4º)

Fox

08:00 - 'WWE Friday Night SmackDown' (8-10 p.m.): 2.340.000 [0,7/4] (1º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Hawaii Five-0': 6.450.000 [0,6/4] (2º)

09:00 - 'Magnum P.I.': 6.120.000 [0,6/4] (2º)

10:00 - 'Blue Bloods' (R): 5.300.000 [0,5/3] (1º)

NBC

08:00 - 'The Blacklist': 3.840.000 [0,5/3] (4º)

09:00 - 'Dateline' (9-11 p.m.): 3.510.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'The 88th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade' (8-10 p.m.): 900.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

Recomendamos

Comentarios y social

avatar
Regístrate en FormulaTV y participa
Crea tu cuenta en FormulaTV en unos segundos. Es gratis y podrás comentar noticias, participar en los foros, puntuar series o hacer amigos con tus mismos gustos. Si ya estás registrado, conéctate.
 
'Sábado deluxe' apunta un fantástico 21,1% frente a 'laSexta noche' que se mantiene en un buen 6,7%'Sábado deluxe' apunta un fantástico 21,1% frente a 'laSexta noche' que se mantiene en un buen 6,7%