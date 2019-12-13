'WWE Friday Night SmackDown' lidera la noche, pero 'Hawaii Five-0' se alza como lo más visto

'WWE Friday Night SmackDown'
Adultos 18-49
CBS: 0,6/4
NBC: 0,5/3
ABC: 0,5/3
The CW: 0,2/1
ABC
08:00 - 'American Housewife': 3.410.000 [0,6/4] (3º)
08:30 - 'Fresh Off the Boat': 2.390.000 [0,4/3] (4º)
09:00 - '20/20' (9-11 p.m.): 2.720.000 [0,5/3] (4º)
Fox
08:00 - 'WWE Friday Night SmackDown' (8-10 p.m.): 2.340.000 [0,7/4] (1º)
CBS
08:00 - 'Hawaii Five-0': 6.450.000 [0,6/4] (2º)
09:00 - 'Magnum P.I.': 6.120.000 [0,6/4] (2º)
10:00 - 'Blue Bloods' (R): 5.300.000 [0,5/3] (1º)
NBC
08:00 - 'The Blacklist': 3.840.000 [0,5/3] (4º)
09:00 - 'Dateline' (9-11 p.m.): 3.510.000 [0,5/3] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'The 88th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade' (8-10 p.m.): 900.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
