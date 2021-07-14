El béisbol arrasa en Fox, que golpea un home run a lo largo del prime time

Fox

NBC

10:00 - 'Capital One College Bowl': 2.350.000 [0,4] (2º)

08:00 - 'America's Got Talent' (8-10 p.m.): 6.770.000 [0,9] (2º)

ABC

08:00 - 'The Goldbergs' (R): 2.000.000 [0,3] (4º)

08:30 - 'Home Economics' (R): 1.320.000 [0,2] (4º)

09:00 - 'The Conners' (R): 1.360.000 [0,2] (4º)

09:30 - 'Black-ish' (R): 1.140.000 [0,2] (4º)

10:00 - 'To Tell the Truth' (R): 2.270.000 [0,3] (3º)