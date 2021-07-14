El béisbol arrasa en Fox, que golpea un home run a lo largo del prime time

MLB All-Star
Fox
08:00 - '2021 MLB All-Star Game' (8-11 p.m.): 6.760.000 [1,5] (1º)
NBC
08:00 - 'America's Got Talent' (8-10 p.m.): 6.770.000 [0,9] (2º)
10:00 - 'Capital One College Bowl': 2.350.000 [0,4] (2º)
ABC
08:00 - 'The Goldbergs' (R): 2.000.000 [0,3] (4º)
08:30 - 'Home Economics' (R): 1.320.000 [0,2] (4º)
09:00 - 'The Conners' (R): 1.360.000 [0,2] (4º)
09:30 - 'Black-ish' (R): 1.140.000 [0,2] (4º)
10:00 - 'To Tell the Truth' (R): 2.270.000 [0,3] (3º)
CBS
08:00 - 'NCIS' (R): 3.770.000 [0,3] (3º)
09:00 - 'Love Island': 1.700.000 [0,3] (3º)
10:00 - 'FBI: Most Wanted' (R): 2.270.000 [0,2] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'The Flash ': 750.000 [0,2] (5º)
09:00 - 'Superman & Lois': 850.000 [0,2] (5º)
