AUDIENCIAS EEUU 13 JULIO

El béisbol arrasa en Fox, que golpea un home run a lo largo del prime time

'Superman and Lois' regresa y encara su recta final con un gran dato en The CW.

Miércoles 14 Julio 2021
MLB All-Star

MLB All-Star

Fox

08:00 - '2021 MLB All-Star Game' (8-11 p.m.): 6.760.000 [1,5] (1º)

NBC

08:00 - 'America's Got Talent' (8-10 p.m.): 6.770.000 [0,9] (2º)

10:00 - 'Capital One College Bowl': 2.350.000 [0,4] (2º)

ABC

08:00 - 'The Goldbergs' (R): 2.000.000 [0,3] (4º)

08:30 - 'Home Economics' (R): 1.320.000 [0,2] (4º)

09:00 - 'The Conners' (R): 1.360.000 [0,2] (4º)

09:30 - 'Black-ish' (R): 1.140.000 [0,2] (4º)

10:00 - 'To Tell the Truth' (R): 2.270.000 [0,3] (3º)

CBS

08:00 - 'NCIS' (R): 3.770.000 [0,3] (3º)

09:00 - 'Love Island': 1.700.000 [0,3] (3º)

10:00 - 'FBI: Most Wanted' (R): 2.270.000 [0,2] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'The Flash ': 750.000 [0,2] (5º)

09:00 - 'Superman & Lois': 850.000 [0,2] (5º)

