'Dancing With the Stars' estrena su nueva edición liderando la noche en ABC

Adultos 18-49
NBC: 0,5/3
CBS: 0,3/2
Fox: 0,3/2
ABC: 0,1/6
The CW: 0,2/1
NBC
08:00 - 'American Ninja Warrior' (8-10 p.m.) : 3.052.500 [0,5/3] (2º)
10:00 - 'Dateline': 2.815.000 [0,4/3] (2º)
CBS
08:00 - 'The Neighborhood' (R): 2.940.000 [0,4/3] (3º)
08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola' (R): 2.450.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
09:00 - 'Love Island': 1.640.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
10:00 - 'Bull' (R): 2.205.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
Fox
08:00 - 'Movie: Patriots Day' (8-10 p.m.): 1.342.500 [0,3/2] (4º)
ABC
08:00 - 'Dancing With the Stars' (Estreno): 8.097.5000 [1,3/7] (1º)
10:00 - 'VOMO: Vote of Miss Our': 3.000.000 [0,6/3] (1º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Whose Line is it Anyway?' (R): 1.100.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us' (R): 948.500 [0,2/1] (5º)
