AUDIENCIAS EEUU 14 DE SEPTIEMBRE

'Dancing With the Stars' estrena su nueva edición liderando la noche en ABC

Paralelamente, 'American Ninja Warrior' sobresale en la noche de NBC como segunda opción de su franja.

Redacción Martes 15 Septiembre 2020 18:30 (hace 46 minutos)
'Dancing With the Stars'

'Dancing With the Stars'

Adultos 18-49

NBC: 0,5/3

CBS: 0,3/2

Fox: 0,3/2

ABC: 0,1/6

The CW: 0,2/1

NBC

08:00 - 'American Ninja Warrior' (8-10 p.m.) : 3.052.500 [0,5/3] (2º)

10:00 - 'Dateline': 2.815.000 [0,4/3] (2º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Neighborhood' (R): 2.940.000 [0,4/3] (3º)

08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola' (R): 2.450.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

09:00 - 'Love Island': 1.640.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

10:00 - 'Bull' (R): 2.205.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

Fox

08:00 - 'Movie: Patriots Day' (8-10 p.m.): 1.342.500 [0,3/2] (4º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Dancing With the Stars' (Estreno): 8.097.5000 [1,3/7] (1º)

10:00 - 'VOMO: Vote of Miss Our': 3.000.000 [0,6/3] (1º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Whose Line is it Anyway?' (R): 1.100.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us' (R): 948.500 [0,2/1] (5º)

