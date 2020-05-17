'The Blacklist' finaliza temporada bajando y 'Shark Tank' se marcha manteniendo sus datos

'The Blacklist'
Adultos 18-49
ABC: 0,8/5
CBS: 0,6/3
NBC: 0,3/2
Fox: 0,3/2
The CW: 0,1/0
ABC
08:00 - 'Shark Tank' (Final): 4.560.000 [0,7/5] (1º)
09:00 - '20/20' (9-11 p.m.): 3.690.000 [0,6/4] (1º)
CBS
08:00 - 'Greatest #StayAtHome Videos': 4.490.000 [0,6/4] (3º)
09:00 - 'Bravery and Hope: 7 Days on the Front Line': 2.540.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
10:00 - 'Blue Bloods' (R): 3.400.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
Fox
08:00 - 'Friday Night Smackdown!' (8-10 p.m.): 2.040.000 [0,5/4] (4º)
NBC
08:00 - 'The Blacklist' (Final): 4.080.000 [0,5/4] (3º)
09:00 - 'Dateline' (9-11 p.m.): 3.510.000 [0,5/3] (2º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Masters of Illusion' (Estreno): 705.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Masters of Illusion' (R): 662.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
Recomendamos
Comentarios y social