AUDIENCIAS EEUU 15 DE MAYO

'The Blacklist' finaliza temporada bajando y 'Shark Tank' se marcha manteniendo sus datos

'Masters of Illusion' inicia edición bajando sus datos respecto a la semana pasada.

Redacción Domingo 17 Mayo 2020 13:29 (hace 7 horas)
'The Blacklist'

'The Blacklist'

Adultos 18-49

ABC: 0,8/5

CBS: 0,6/3

NBC: 0,3/2

Fox: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,1/0

ABC

08:00 - 'Shark Tank' (Final): 4.560.000 [0,7/5] (1º)

09:00 - '20/20' (9-11 p.m.): 3.690.000 [0,6/4] (1º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Greatest #StayAtHome Videos': 4.490.000 [0,6/4] (3º)

09:00 - 'Bravery and Hope: 7 Days on the Front Line': 2.540.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

10:00 - 'Blue Bloods' (R): 3.400.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

Fox

08:00 - 'Friday Night Smackdown!' (8-10 p.m.): 2.040.000 [0,5/4] (4º)

NBC

08:00 - 'The Blacklist' (Final): 4.080.000 [0,5/4] (3º)

09:00 - 'Dateline' (9-11 p.m.): 3.510.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Masters of Illusion' (Estreno): 705.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Masters of Illusion' (R): 662.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

