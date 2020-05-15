ABC lidera con los finales de 'How to Get Away with Murder' y 'Station 19'

'How to Get Away with Murder'
Adultos 18-49
ABC: 0,8/5
CBS: 0,6/3
NBC: 0,3/2
Fox: 0,3/2
The CW: 0,1/0
ABC
08:00 - 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire': 6.480.000 [0,9/5] (1º)
09:00 - 'Station 19' (Final): 5.880.000 [0,9/4] (1º)
10:00 - 'How to Get Away With Murder' (Final): 3.240.000 [0,7/3] (2º)
CBS
08:00 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 5.850.000 [0,7/4] (2º)
08:30 - 'Man With a Plan': 5.510.000 [0,7/4] (2º)
09:00 - 'Mom' (R): 5.070.000 [0,6/3] (2º)
09:30 - 'Broke': 4.640.000 [0,6/3] (2º)
10:00 - 'S.W.A.T.' (R): 3.360.000 [0,5/3] (1º)
Fox
08:00 - 'Celebrity Watch Party': 1.600.000 [0,4/2] (4º)
09:00 - 'Mental Samurai' (R): 1.540.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
NBC
08:00 - 'Council of Dads': 2.840.000 [0,4/3] (3º)
09:00 - 'Blindspot': 1.880.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
10:00 - 'Law & Order: SVU' (R): 2.350.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Katy Keene' (Final): 464.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'In The Dark': 341.000 [0,1/0] (5º)
Recomendamos
Comentarios y social