AUDIENCIAS EEUU 14 MAYO

ABC lidera con los finales de 'How to Get Away with Murder' y 'Station 19'

El drama protagonizado por Viola Davis se despide para siempre marcando máximo de temporada.

Redacción Viernes 15 Mayo 2020 18:20 (hace 2 horas)
'How to Get Away with Murder'

'How to Get Away with Murder'

Adultos 18-49

ABC: 0,8/5

CBS: 0,6/3

NBC: 0,3/2

Fox: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,1/0

ABC

08:00 - 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire': 6.480.000 [0,9/5] (1º)

09:00 - 'Station 19' (Final): 5.880.000 [0,9/4] (1º)

10:00 - 'How to Get Away With Murder' (Final): 3.240.000 [0,7/3] (2º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 5.850.000 [0,7/4] (2º)

08:30 - 'Man With a Plan': 5.510.000 [0,7/4] (2º)

09:00 - 'Mom' (R): 5.070.000 [0,6/3] (2º)

09:30 - 'Broke': 4.640.000 [0,6/3] (2º)

10:00 - 'S.W.A.T.' (R): 3.360.000 [0,5/3] (1º)

Fox

08:00 - 'Celebrity Watch Party': 1.600.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

09:00 - 'Mental Samurai' (R): 1.540.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Council of Dads': 2.840.000 [0,4/3] (3º)

09:00 - 'Blindspot': 1.880.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

10:00 - 'Law & Order: SVU' (R): 2.350.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Katy Keene' (Final): 464.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'In The Dark': 341.000 [0,1/0] (5º)

