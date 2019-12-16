'Bull' anota la mayor subida de la noche y logra el primer puesto de su franja

'Bull'
Entre el resto de especiales del lunes hay diferentes resultados, uno de los que mejores números cosecha es 'Holidays With the Houghs' (0,7), mientras que el especial con Jimmy Kimmel ('Jimmy Kimmel Live After Darth: A Star Wars Special') y 'Nick Cannon's Hit Viral Videos: Holidays 2019' no terminan de convencer (ambas con un 0,4 de share) y el especial de The CW ('Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2019') solo llega al 0,1.
Adultos 18-49
NBC: 1,1/5
CBS: 0,7/3
ABC: 0,6/3
FOX: 0,3/2
The CW: 0,2/1
NBC
08:00 - 'The Voice' (8-10 p.m.): 9.070.000 [1,3/6] (1º)
10:00 - 'Holidays With the Houghs' (Especial): 4.680.000 [0,7/4] (2º)
CBS
08:00 - 'The Neighborhood': 6.560.000 [0,9/4] (2º)
08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola': 6.240.000 [0,8/3] (2º)
09:00 - 'All Rise': 5.570.00 [0,7/3] (2º)
10:00 - 'Bull': 6.490.000 [0,7/4] (1º)
ABC
08:00 - 'The Great Christmas Light Fight' (8-10 p.m.) (Final): 3.420.000 [0,7/3] (3º)
10:00 - 'Jimmy Kimmel Live After Darth: A Star Wars Special' (Especial): 1.810.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
Fox
08:00 - 'Nick Cannon's Hit Viral Videos: Holidays 2019' (Especial): 1.830.000 [0,4/2] (4º)
09:00 - 'Prodigal Son' (R): 1.110.000 [0,2/1] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us' (R): 820.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2019' (Especial): 770.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
