'Bull' anota la mayor subida de la noche y logra el primer puesto de su franja

The Voice ' crece dos décimas en el inicio de la semana y se convierte en lo más visto de la noche con más de 9 millones de espectadores. Sin embargo, el crecimiento de. Por su parte, 'The Great Christmas Light Fight' baja del 0,9 al 0,7 (-0,2) en su emisión final, lo que no ayuda a los resultados totales de su cadena, ABC, que baja dos décimas respecto al día 6 de diciembre.

Entre el resto de especiales del lunes hay diferentes resultados, uno de los que mejores números cosecha es 'Holidays With the Houghs' (0,7), mientras que el especial con Jimmy Kimmel ('Jimmy Kimmel Live After Darth: A Star Wars Special') y 'Nick Cannon's Hit Viral Videos: Holidays 2019' no terminan de convencer (ambas con un 0,4 de share) y el especial de The CW ('Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2019') solo llega al 0,1.

Adultos 18-49

NBC: 1,1/5

CBS: 0,7/3

ABC: 0,6/3

FOX: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,2/1

NBC

08:00 - 'The Voice' (8-10 p.m.): 9.070.000 [1,3/6] (1º) 10:00 - 'Holidays With the Houghs' (Especial): 4.680.000 [0,7/4] (2º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Neighborhood': 6.560.000 [0,9/4] (2º) 08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola': 6.240.000 [0,8/3] (2º) 09:00 - 'All Rise': 5.570.00 [0,7/3] (2º) 10:00 - 'Bull': 6.490.000 [0,7/4] (1º)

ABC

08:00 - 'The Great Christmas Light Fight' (8-10 p.m.) (Final): 3.420.000 [0,7/3] (3º) 10:00 - 'Jimmy Kimmel Live After Darth: A Star Wars Special' (Especial): 1.810.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

Fox

08:00 - 'Nick Cannon's Hit Viral Videos: Holidays 2019' (Especial): 1.830.000 [0,4/2] (4º) 09:00 - 'Prodigal Son' (R): 1.110.000 [0,2/1] (4º)

