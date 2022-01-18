'NFL: Steelers v. Chiefs'
Adultos 18-49
- NBC: 4,9/28
- CBS: 2,8/16
- ABC: 0,3/2
- Fox: 0,2/1
- The CW: 0,1/0
NBC
07:00 - 'Grand Crew' (R): 6.490.000 [1,5] (2º)
07:30 - 'Football Night in America': 20.390.000 [5,5] (1º)
08:30 - 'NFL: Steelers v. Chiefs' (8:30-11 p.m.): 22.740.000 [6,0] (1º)
CBS
07:00 - 'NFL Overrun': 34.160.000 [8,3] (1º)
07:30 - '60 Minutes': 11.780.000 [2,1] (1º)
08:30 - 'The Equalizer' (R): 4.420.000 [0,5] (2º)
10:00 - 'SWAT': 2.590.000 [0,3] (2º)
Fox
07:00 - 'The Simpsons' (R): 680.000 [0,2] (4º)
07:30 - 'Bob's Burgers' (R): 590.000 [0,2] (2º)
08:00 - 'The Simpsons' (R): 860.000 [0,3] (3º)
08:30 - 'The Grear North' (R): 630.000 [0,2] (2º)
09:00 - 'Bob's Burgers': 620.000 [0,2] (4º)
09:30 - 'Family Guy': 860.000 [0,3] (4º)
ABC
07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos': 3.970.000 [0,4] (3º)
08:00 - 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune' (R): 2.320.000 [0,4] (2º)
09:00 - 'Supermarket Sweep' (R): 1.800.000 [0,3] (3º)
10:00 - 'The Rookie' (R): 1.400.000 [0,2] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Legends of the Hidden Temple': 250.000 [0,1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Two Sentence Horror Stories' (Estreno): 220.000 [0,1] (5º)
