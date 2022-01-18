Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 16 ENERO

Los Chiefs vencen al Pittsburgh Steelers, pero 'NFL Overrun' lidera la jornada desde la CBS

El estreno de 'Two Sentence Horror Stories' supera los 200.000 seguidores.

Redacción Martes 18 Enero 2022 10:13 (hace 2 horas)
  • logotelecinco

    12,8%

  • logoantena3

    11,7%

  • logola1

    9,4%

  • logocuatro

    6,4%

  • logolasexta

    4,2%

  • logola2

    3,1%

  • logoenergy

    2,5%

  • logofdf

    2,3%

  • logoparamountchannel

    2,2%

  • logo13tv

    2,2%

  • logodivinity

    2,1%

  • logoneox

    2,1%

  • logoatreseries

    1,8%

  • logonova

    1,6%

  • logodiscoverymax

    1,6%

  • logomega-espana

    1,5%

  • logogol-television

    1,4%

  • logodkiss

    1,2%

  • logocanal24horas

    1,0%

  • logoboing

    0,9%

  • logoclan

    0,9%

  • logobemadtv

    0,8%

  • logoreal-madrid-tv

    0,7%

  • logodisney-channel

    0,5%

  • logoteledeporte

    0,5%

  • logoten

    0,3%

'NFL: Steelers v. Chiefs'

'NFL: Steelers v. Chiefs'

Adultos 18-49

  • NBC: 4,9/28
  • CBS: 2,8/16
  • ABC: 0,3/2
  • Fox: 0,2/1
  • The CW: 0,1/0

NBC

07:00 - 'Grand Crew' (R): 6.490.000 [1,5] (2º)

07:30 - 'Football Night in America': 20.390.000 [5,5] (1º)

08:30 - 'NFL: Steelers v. Chiefs' (8:30-11 p.m.): 22.740.000 [6,0] (1º)

CBS

07:00 - 'NFL Overrun': 34.160.000 [8,3] (1º)

07:30 - '60 Minutes': 11.780.000 [2,1] (1º)

08:30 - 'The Equalizer' (R): 4.420.000 [0,5] (2º)

10:00 - 'SWAT': 2.590.000 [0,3] (2º)

Fox

07:00 - 'The Simpsons' (R): 680.000 [0,2] (4º)

07:30 - 'Bob's Burgers' (R): 590.000 [0,2] (2º)

08:00 - 'The Simpsons' (R): 860.000 [0,3] (3º)

08:30 - 'The Grear North' (R): 630.000 [0,2] (2º)

09:00 - 'Bob's Burgers': 620.000 [0,2] (4º)

09:30 - 'Family Guy': 860.000 [0,3] (4º)

ABC

07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos': 3.970.000 [0,4] (3º)

08:00 - 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune' (R): 2.320.000 [0,4] (2º)

09:00 - 'Supermarket Sweep' (R): 1.800.000 [0,3] (3º)

10:00 - 'The Rookie' (R): 1.400.000 [0,2] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Legends of the Hidden Temple': 250.000 [0,1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Two Sentence Horror Stories' (Estreno): 220.000 [0,1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Two Sentence Horror Stories': 230.000 [0,1] (5º)

Recomendamos

Comentarios y social

avatar
Regístrate en FormulaTV y participa
Crea tu cuenta en FormulaTV en unos segundos. Es gratis y podrás comentar noticias, participar en los foros, puntuar series o hacer amigos con tus mismos gustos. Si ya estás registrado, conéctate.
 
RTVE prepara con Buenafuente un programa para Cataluña con la intención de mejorar sus audienciasRTVE prepara con Buenafuente un programa para Cataluña con la intención de mejorar sus audiencias