AUDIENCIAS EEUU 16 DE SEPTIEMBRE

'2020 Country Music of Country Music Awards' lidera ampliamente la noche en CBS

Por su parte, 'America's Got Talent' mantiene el tipo en la noche de NBC y destaca en su franja de emisión.

Redacción Jueves 17 Septiembre 2020 18:45 (hace 3 horas)
'2020 Country Music of Country Music Awards'

'2020 Country Music of Country Music Awards'

Adultos 18-49

CBS: 0,1/7

Fox: 0,4/3

NBC: 0,4/3

ABC: 0,2/2

The CW: 0,2/1

CBS

08:00 - '2020 Country Music of Country Music Awards' (8-11 p.m.): 5.590.083 [1,1/7] (1º)

Fox

08:00 - 'Hell's Kitchen' (R): 1.460.000 [0,4/3] (4º)

09:00 - 'MasterChef' (R): 1.665.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

NBC

08:00 - 'America's Got Talent': 5.090.000 [0,6/4] (2º)

09:00 - 'Ellen's Game of Games' (R): 2.365.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

10:00 - 'Chicago PD' (R): 1.890.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

ABC

08:00 - 'The Goldbergs' (R): 1.905.000 [0,4/3] (3º)

09:00 - 'Notre-Dame: Our Lady of Paris': 1.360.000 [0,2/1] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'The 100': 683.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Coroner': 754.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

