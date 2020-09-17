'2020 Country Music of Country Music Awards' lidera ampliamente la noche en CBS

'2020 Country Music of Country Music Awards'
Adultos 18-49
CBS: 0,1/7
Fox: 0,4/3
NBC: 0,4/3
ABC: 0,2/2
The CW: 0,2/1
CBS
08:00 - '2020 Country Music of Country Music Awards' (8-11 p.m.): 5.590.083 [1,1/7] (1º)
Fox
08:00 - 'Hell's Kitchen' (R): 1.460.000 [0,4/3] (4º)
09:00 - 'MasterChef' (R): 1.665.000 [0,5/3] (2º)
NBC
08:00 - 'America's Got Talent': 5.090.000 [0,6/4] (2º)
09:00 - 'Ellen's Game of Games' (R): 2.365.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
10:00 - 'Chicago PD' (R): 1.890.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
ABC
08:00 - 'The Goldbergs' (R): 1.905.000 [0,4/3] (3º)
09:00 - 'Notre-Dame: Our Lady of Paris': 1.360.000 [0,2/1] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'The 100': 683.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Coroner': 754.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
