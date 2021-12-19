'WWE SmackDown'
Adultos 18-49
· Fox: 2,5/4
· ABC: 0,3/3
· NBC: 0,3/3
· CBS: 0,2/2
· The CW: 0,1/1
Fox
08:00 - 'WWE SmackDown' (8-10 p.m.): 2.210.000 [0,5] (1º)
ABC
08:00 - 'Shark Tank': 3.530.000 [0,4] (2º)
09:00 - '20/20': 1.970.000 [0,3] (3º)
CBS
08:00 - 'The Greatest #AtHome Videos': 2.740.000 [0,2] (4º)
09:00 - 'The Greatest #AtHome Videos': 2.350.000 [0,29/2] (4º)
10:00 - 'Blue Bloods' (R): 3.100.000 [0,2] (3º)
NBC
08:00 - 'Sing': 2.220.000 [0,4] (3º)
10:00 - 'Dateline NBC': 1.970.000 [0,3] (2ª)
The CW
08:00 - '89th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade': 660.000 [0,1] (5º)
