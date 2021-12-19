Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 17 DE DICIEMBRE

'WWE SmackDown' sigue sin rival pese al descenso y '89th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade' no destaca

Como era de esperar, la jornada termina recayendo en manos de Fox.

Redacción Domingo 19 Diciembre 2021 13:59 (hace 4 horas)
'WWE SmackDown'

Adultos 18-49

· Fox: 2,5/4

· ABC: 0,3/3

· NBC: 0,3/3

· CBS: 0,2/2

· The CW: 0,1/1

Fox

08:00 - 'WWE SmackDown' (8-10 p.m.): 2.210.000 [0,5] (1º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Shark Tank': 3.530.000 [0,4] (2º)

09:00 - '20/20': 1.970.000 [0,3] (3º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Greatest #AtHome Videos': 2.740.000 [0,2] (4º)

09:00 - 'The Greatest #AtHome Videos': 2.350.000 [0,29/2] (4º)

10:00 - 'Blue Bloods' (R): 3.100.000 [0,2] (3º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Sing': 2.220.000 [0,4] (3º)

10:00 - 'Dateline NBC': 1.970.000 [0,3] (2ª)

The CW

08:00 - '89th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade': 660.000 [0,1] (5º)

Comentarios y social

