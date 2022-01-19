'NFL: Cardinals v. Rams'
Adultos 18-49
- ABC: 2,3/14
- CBS: 0,5/3
- NBC: 0,3/2
- FOX: 0,2/1
- The CW: 0,1/0
ABC
08:00 - 'Wild Card Kickoff': [Por anunciar]
08:30 - 'NFL: Cardinals v. Rams' (08:30 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.): 10.390.000 [2,2] (1º)
Fox
08:00 - '9-1-1: Lone Star' (R): 1.950.000 [0,3] (3º)
09:00 - 'The Cleaning Lady' (R): 1.280.000 [0,2] (4º)
NBC
08:00 - 'Kenan': 1.850.000 [0,4] (3º)
08:30 - 'Kenan' (R): 1.210.000 [0,2] (4º)
09:00 - 'That's My Jam': 1.860.000 [0,4] (3º)
10:00 - 'Ordinary Joe': 1.340.000 [0,2] (3º)
CBS
08:00 - 'The Neighborhood': 5.620.000 [0,6] (2º)
08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola': 5.290.000 [0,3] (2º)
09:00 - 'NCIS': 6.990.000 [0,5] (3º)
10:00 - 'NCIS: Hawai'i': 4.820.000 [0,4] (2º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Naomi' (R): 510.000 [0,1] (5º)
09:00 - '4400': 460.000 [0,1] (5º)
