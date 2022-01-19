Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 17 DE ENERO

La victoria de Los Angeles Rams impulsa a la NFL a liderar frente a lo nuevo de 'Bob Hearts Abishola'

El deporte encumbró a lo más alto a la ABC durante la jornada.

Redacción Miércoles 19 Enero 2022 12:46 (hace 2 horas)
'NFL: Cardinals v. Rams'

'NFL: Cardinals v. Rams'

Adultos 18-49

  • ABC: 2,3/14
  • CBS: 0,5/3
  • NBC: 0,3/2
  • FOX: 0,2/1
  • The CW: 0,1/0

ABC

08:00 - 'Wild Card Kickoff': [Por anunciar]

08:30 - 'NFL: Cardinals v. Rams' (08:30 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.): 10.390.000 [2,2] (1º)

Fox

08:00 - '9-1-1: Lone Star' (R): 1.950.000 [0,3] (3º)

09:00 - 'The Cleaning Lady' (R): 1.280.000 [0,2] (4º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Kenan': 1.850.000 [0,4] (3º)

08:30 - 'Kenan' (R): 1.210.000 [0,2] (4º)

09:00 - 'That's My Jam': 1.860.000 [0,4] (3º)

10:00 - 'Ordinary Joe': 1.340.000 [0,2] (3º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Neighborhood': 5.620.000 [0,6] (2º)

08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola': 5.290.000 [0,3] (2º)

09:00 - 'NCIS': 6.990.000 [0,5] (3º)

10:00 - 'NCIS: Hawai'i': 4.820.000 [0,4] (2º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Naomi' (R): 510.000 [0,1] (5º)

09:00 - '4400': 460.000 [0,1] (5º)

