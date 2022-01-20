Notificaciones
Última hora 'La que se avecina' renueva por dos temporadas más

AUDIENCAIS EEUU 18 DE ENERO

'Judge Steve Harvey' asalta el triunfo de la noche desde la ABC ante las reposiciones de 'FBI'

Pese a los buenos resultados del formato, la NBC se convirtió en la cadena líder.

Redacción Jueves 20 Enero 2022 13:11 (hace 6 minutos)
  • logotelecinco

    15,1%

  • logoantena3

    15,1%

  • logola1

    7,8%

  • logolasexta

    7,0%

  • logocuatro

    4,8%

  • logola2

    2,8%

  • logofdf

    2,8%

  • logonova

    2,5%

  • logo13tv

    2,3%

  • logoenergy

    2,1%

  • logodivinity

    1,9%

  • logoneox

    1,8%

  • logoparamountchannel

    1,8%

  • logomega-espana

    1,6%

  • logodiscoverymax

    1,5%

  • logoatreseries

    1,4%

  • logodkiss

    1,3%

  • logogol-television

    1,3%

  • logoclan

    0,9%

  • logocanal24horas

    0,8%

  • logoboing

    0,7%

  • logoten

    0,6%

  • logobemadtv

    0,6%

  • logodisney-channel

    0,4%

  • logoteledeporte

    0,4%

  • logoreal-madrid-tv

    0,3%

'Judge Steve Harvey'

'Judge Steve Harvey'

Adultos 18-49

  • NBC: 0,5/4
  • ABC: 0,4/3
  • CBS: 0,4/3
  • Fox: 0,2/2
  • The CW: 0,2/1

NBC

08:00 - 'American Auto': 2.290.000 [0,4] (2º)

08:30 - 'Grand Crew': 1.670.000 [0,3] (4º)

09:00 - 'This Is Us': 4.710.000 [0,7] (1º)

10:00 - 'New Amsterdam': 3.390.000 [0,3] (4º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Judge Steve Harvey': 4.330.000 [0,6] (1º)

09:00 - 'Abbott Elementary': 2.870.000 [0,5] (2º)

09:30 - 'Blackish': 1.950.000 [0,3] (3º)

10:00 - 'Queens': 1.210.000 [0,2] (3º)

CBS

08:00 - 'FBI': 5.070.000 [0,4] (3º)

09:00 - 'FBI: International' (R): 4.130.000 [0,4] (3º)

10:00 - 'FBI: Most Wanted' (R): 3.750.000 [0,4] (3º)

Fox

08:00 - '9-1-1: Lone Star' (R): 1.570.000 [0,3] (4º)

09:00 - 'Our Kind of People': 1.100.000 [0,2] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Superman & Lois': 1.120.000 [0,2] (5º)

09:00 - 'Naomi': 730.000 [0,1] (5º)

Recomendamos

Comentarios y social

avatar
Regístrate en FormulaTV y participa
Crea tu cuenta en FormulaTV en unos segundos. Es gratis y podrás comentar noticias, participar en los foros, puntuar series o hacer amigos con tus mismos gustos. Si ya estás registrado, conéctate.
 
'La que se avecina' renueva por dos temporadas más hasta la decimoquinta'La que se avecina' renueva por dos temporadas más hasta la decimoquinta