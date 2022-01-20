'Judge Steve Harvey'
Adultos 18-49
- NBC: 0,5/4
- ABC: 0,4/3
- CBS: 0,4/3
- Fox: 0,2/2
- The CW: 0,2/1
NBC
08:00 - 'American Auto': 2.290.000 [0,4] (2º)
08:30 - 'Grand Crew': 1.670.000 [0,3] (4º)
09:00 - 'This Is Us': 4.710.000 [0,7] (1º)
10:00 - 'New Amsterdam': 3.390.000 [0,3] (4º)
ABC
08:00 - 'Judge Steve Harvey': 4.330.000 [0,6] (1º)
09:00 - 'Abbott Elementary': 2.870.000 [0,5] (2º)
09:30 - 'Blackish': 1.950.000 [0,3] (3º)
10:00 - 'Queens': 1.210.000 [0,2] (3º)
CBS
08:00 - 'FBI': 5.070.000 [0,4] (3º)
09:00 - 'FBI: International' (R): 4.130.000 [0,4] (3º)
10:00 - 'FBI: Most Wanted' (R): 3.750.000 [0,4] (3º)
Fox
08:00 - '9-1-1: Lone Star' (R): 1.570.000 [0,3] (4º)
09:00 - 'Our Kind of People': 1.100.000 [0,2] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Superman & Lois': 1.120.000 [0,2] (5º)
09:00 - 'Naomi': 730.000 [0,1] (5º)
Recomendamos
Comentarios y social