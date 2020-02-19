'The Bachelor' sigue liderando ante la subida de 'America's Got Talent' y '9-1-1: Lone Star'

'The Bachelor'
Adultos 18-49
NBC: 1/5
FOX: 0,9/4
CBS: 0,6/3
The CW: 0,2/1
ABC
08:00 - 'The Bachelor' (8-10 p.m.): 6.590.000 [1,8/9] (1º)
10:00 - 'The Good Doctor': 5.200.000 [0,9/5] (1º)
NBC
08:00 - 'America's Got Talent: The Champions' (8-10 p.m.) (Final): 7.570.000 [1,2/5] (2º)
10:00 - 'Manifest': 3.780.000 [0,7/4] (2º)
Fox
08:00 - '9-1-1: Lone Star': 6.680.000 [1,2/5] (2º)
09:00 - 'Prodigal Son': 3.580.000 [0,7/3] (3º)
CBS
08:00 - 'The Neighborhood' (R): 6.440.000 [0,9/4] (4º)
08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola' (R): 6.060.000 [0,7/3] (4º)
09:00 - 'All Rise': 5.320.000 [0,6/3] (4º)
10:00 - 'Bull': 6.230.000 [0,6/3] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'All American': 760.000 [0,3/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Black Lightning' (R): 365.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
