AUDIENCIAS EEUU 18 JULIO

'Big Brother' lidera en CBS y 'Celebrity Family Feud' vuelve fuerte a ABC

'To Tell the Truth' regresa a la cadena de Disney liderando en la última franja del prime time.

Lunes 19 Julio 2021
'Celebrity Family Feud'

'Celebrity Family Feud'

ABC

07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos' (R): 3.710.000 [0,4] (1º)

08:00 - 'Celebrity Family Feud': 4.590.000 [0,6] (2º)

09:00 - 'The Chase': 3.630.000 [0,4] (1º)

10:00 - 'To Tell the Truth': 3.140.000 [0,4] (1º)

CBS

07:00 - '60 Minutes' (R): 5.670.000 [0,3] (2º)

08:00 - 'Big Brother': 3.380.000 [0,8] (1º)

09:00 - 'Love Island' (9-11 p.m.): 1.440.000 [0,4] (2º)

NBC

07:00 - 'Capital One College Bowl' (R): 1.280.000 [0,1] (4º)

08:00 - 'Capital One College Bowl' (R): 1.260.000 [0,2] (3º)

10:00 - 'America's Got Talent' (R): 2.130.000 [0,3] (3º)

Fox

07:00 - '2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup': 1.090.000 [0,3] (3º)

07:30 - 'HouseBroken' (R): 460.000 [0,2] (3º)

08:00 - 'The Simpsons': 710.000 [0,2] (4º)

08:30 - 'The Great North' (R): 670.000 [0,2] (4º)

09:00 - 'Bob's Burgers' (R): 820.000 [0,3] (4º)

09:30 - 'Family Guy' (R): 870.000 [0,3] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'DC's Legends of Tomorrow': 430.000 [0,1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Wellington Paranormal': 230.000 [0,0] (5º)

09:30 - 'Dead Pixels' (Estreno): 190.000 [0,0] (5º)

