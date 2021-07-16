Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 15 JULIO

'Big Brother' triunfa en la noche del jueves y 'Love Island' lidera su franja

La versión estadounidense de 'Gran Hermano' consigue también el mayor número de espectadores de la noche.

Redacción Viernes 16 Julio 2021 18:43 (hace 1 hora)
'Big Brother'

'Big Brother'

Adultos 18-49

· CBS: 0,5/4

· ABC: 0,3/3

· Fox: 0,3/3

· NBC: 0,3/2

· The CW: 0,1/1

CBS

08:00 - 'Big Brother' (R): 3.610.000 [0,8] (1º)

09:00 - 'Love Island: 1.660.000 [0,4] (1º)

10:00 - 'Bull' (R): 1.660.000 [0,2] (3º)

ABC

08:00 - 'When Nature Calls with Hellen Mirren': 2.440.000 [0,3] (2º)

09:00 - 'Holey Moley': 2.160.000 [0,3] (2º)

10:00 - 'The Hustler': 1.770.000 [0,3] (2º)

Fox

08:00 - 'Beat Shazam': 1.870.000 [0,4] (1º)

09:00 - 'LEGO Masters' (R): 1.120.000 [0,3] (4º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Making It': 2.040.000 [0,3] (4º)

09:00 - 'Good Girls': 1.610.000 [0,3] (3º)

10:00 - 'Law & Order: SVU' (R): 1.440.000 [0,2] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Walker': 960.000 [0,1] (5º)

09:00 - 'The Outpost' (Estreno): 480.000 [0,0] (5º)

