AUDIENCIAS EEUU 19 AGOSTO

'La forense' roza el millón de espectadores en su regreso, pero 'Big Brother' mantiene el liderato

'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' avanza en su temporada final ante más de 2 millones de televidentes.

Redacción Viernes 20 Agosto 2021 18:46 (hace 1 hora)
'La forense'

Adultos 18-49

· CBS: 0,6/5

· Fox: 0,3/3

· NBC: 0,3/2

· ABC: 0,3/2

· The CW: 0,1/1

CBS

08:00 - 'Big Brother': 4.320.000 [1,0] (1º)

09:00 - 'The Neighborhood' (R): 2.490.000 [0,4] (1º)

09:00 - 'B Positive' (R): 2.160.000 [0,4] (1º)

10:00 - 'Bull' (R): 1.940.000 [0,2] (1º)

Fox

08:00 - 'Beat Shazam' (Final): 1.820.000 [0,4] (4º)

09:00 - 'Fantasy Island' (R): 1.460.000 [0,3] (3º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine': 2.440.000 [0,5] (2º)

08:30 - 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine': 1.950.000 [0,4] (3º)

09:00 - 'Making It': 1.780.000 [0,3] (2º)

10:00 - 'Law & Order: Organized Crime' (R): 1.320.000 [0,2] (3º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Holey Moley': 2.680.000 [0,4] (3º)

09:00 - 'When Nature Calls with Helen Mirren': 1.540.000 [0,2] (4º)

10:00 - 'The Hustler': 1.680.000 [0,2] (2º)

The CW

08:00 - 'La forense' (Estreno): 930.000 [0,1] (5º)

09:00 - 'The Outpost': 540.000 [0,1] (5º)

