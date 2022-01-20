Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 19 DE ENERO

La franquicia 'Chicago' hace triplete y arrasa en rating, aunque 'The Price is Right' se acerca peligrosamente

Correcto funcionamiento para 'The Goldbergs', que se hace con la medalla de bronce.

Redacción Jueves 20 Enero 2022 18:38 (hace 47 minutos)
'Chicago Med'

'Chicago Med'

Adultos 18-49

  • NBC: 0,8/6
  • CBS: 0,5/4
  • ABC: 0,4/3
  • Fox: 0,4/3
  • The CW: 0,1/1

NBC

08:00 - 'Chicago Med': 7.230.000 [0,8] (1º)

09:00 - 'Chicago Fire': 7.080.000 [0,8] (1º)

10:00 - 'Chicago Five': 5.650.000 [0,7] (1º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Price is Right': 4.810.000 [0,7] (2º)

09:00 - 'The Amazing Race': 3.510.000 [0,6] (2º)

10:00 - 'Good Sam': 2.300.000 [0,3] (2º)

ABC

08:00 - 'The Goldbergs': 3.020.000 [0,5] (3º)

08:30 - 'The Wonder Years': 2.080.000 [0,4] (3º)

09:00 - 'The Conners': 2.870.000 [0,4] (3º)

09:30 - 'Home Economics': 1.910.000 [0,3] (3º)

10:00 - 'The Chase': 2.090.000 [0,3] (3º)

Fox

08:00 - 'I Can See Your Voice': 1.980.000 [0,4] (4º)

09:00 - 'Next Level Chef': 1.780.000 [0,4] (1º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Legends of Tomorrow': 563.000 [0,1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Batwoman': 443.000 [0,1] (5º)

