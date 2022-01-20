'Chicago Med'
Adultos 18-49
- NBC: 0,8/6
- CBS: 0,5/4
- ABC: 0,4/3
- Fox: 0,4/3
- The CW: 0,1/1
NBC
08:00 - 'Chicago Med': 7.230.000 [0,8] (1º)
09:00 - 'Chicago Fire': 7.080.000 [0,8] (1º)
10:00 - 'Chicago Five': 5.650.000 [0,7] (1º)
CBS
08:00 - 'The Price is Right': 4.810.000 [0,7] (2º)
09:00 - 'The Amazing Race': 3.510.000 [0,6] (2º)
10:00 - 'Good Sam': 2.300.000 [0,3] (2º)
ABC
08:00 - 'The Goldbergs': 3.020.000 [0,5] (3º)
08:30 - 'The Wonder Years': 2.080.000 [0,4] (3º)
09:00 - 'The Conners': 2.870.000 [0,4] (3º)
09:30 - 'Home Economics': 1.910.000 [0,3] (3º)
10:00 - 'The Chase': 2.090.000 [0,3] (3º)
Fox
08:00 - 'I Can See Your Voice': 1.980.000 [0,4] (4º)
09:00 - 'Next Level Chef': 1.780.000 [0,4] (1º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Legends of Tomorrow': 563.000 [0,1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Batwoman': 443.000 [0,1] (5º)
