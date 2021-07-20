Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 19 JULIO

'The Bachelorette' se mantiene inquebrantable en el prime time de ABC

The Celebrity Dating Game' completa una noche de dominio para ABC, que también reina con su reality estrella.

Redacción Martes 20 Julio 2021 18:23 (hace 4 horas)
'The Bachelorette'

'The Bachelorette'

ABC

08:00 - 'The Bachelorette' (8-10 p.m.): 3.680.000 [0,9] (1º)

10:00 - 'The Celebrity Dating Game': 2.260.000 [0,4] (1º)

NBC

08:00 - 'American Ninja Warrior' (8-10 p.m.): 3.180.000 [0,5] (3º)

10:00 - 'Small Fortune': 1.470.000 [0,3] (2º)

Fox

08:00 - 'Hell's Kitchen Young Guns': 2.490.000 [0,6] (2º)

09:00 - 'Housebroken': 1.030.000 [0,3] (4º)

09:30 - 'Duncanville': 740.000 [0,2] (4º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Neighborhood' (R): 3.150.000 [0,4] (4º)

08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola' (R): 2.760.000 [0,3] (4º)

09:00 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 2.600.000 [0,3] (3º)

09:30 - 'United States of Al' (R): 2.180.000 [0,3] (3º)

10:00 - 'NCIS: Los Ángeles' (R): 2.150.000 [0,2] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'All American' (Final): 740.000 [0,2] (5º)

09:00 - 'The Republic of Sarah': 330.000 [0,1] (5º)

