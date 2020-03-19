Notificaciones
Última hora 'Supervivientes 2020' prepara la repatriación del equipo y los concursantes

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 19 DE MARZO

'Anatomía de Grey' y 'Estación 19' forman el tándem líder de ABC

'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' mejora ligeramente y empata con la reposición de 'El joven Sheldon'.

Redacción Viernes 20 Marzo 2020 18:03 (hace 23 minutos)
  • logotelecinco

    16,2%

  • logoantena3

    11,1%

  • logola1

    10,7%

  • logolasexta

    8,7%

  • logocuatro

    4,0%

  • logola2

    2,5%

  • logofdf

    2,4%

  • logo13tv

    2,1%

  • logonova

    2,0%

  • logoneox

    2,0%

  • logoparamountchannel

    2,0%

  • logoenergy

    1,8%

  • logocanal24horas

    1,6%

  • logomega-espana

    1,5%

  • logodiscoverymax

    1,5%

  • logodivinity

    1,5%

  • logoatreseries

    1,4%

  • logoclan

    1,3%

  • logoboing

    0,9%

  • logodkiss

    0,8%

  • logogol-television

    0,5%

  • logodisney-channel

    0,5%

  • logoten

    0,5%

  • logobemadtv

    0,4%

  • logoteledeporte

    0,3%

  • logoreal-madrid-tv

    0,2%

'Anatomía de Grey'

'Anatomía de Grey'

'Anatomía de Grey' sigue siendo lo más fuerte de la noche de los jueves, sin nadie que le haga competencia. La ficción de ABC lidera su franja al crecer +0,2 puntos a un 1,5, doblando a la reposición de 'Mom', quien queda en segunda plaza. 'Estación 19' también lidera, mejorando otros +0,2 puntos hasta firmar un 1,1. Quien no crece es 'A Million Little Things', que mantiene sus datos pero pierde la primera posición a favor del especial sobre el coronavirus de NBC (0,8).

'Superstation' consigue la segunda posición de su franja en NBC con un 0,9, dejando a 'Last Man Standing' (0,8) en la cuarta posición pese a su mejoría de +0,2 puntos. 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' mantiene la tercera plaza, pero sí que mejora +0,1 puntos, cosechando un 0,7.

Adultos 18-49

ABC: 1,2/6

NBC: 0,8/4

Fox: 0,7/3

CBS: 0,7/3

The CW: 0,1/1

ABC

08:00 - 'Station 19': 7.590.000 [1,3/6] (1º)

09:00 - 'Grey's Anatomy': 7.190.000 [1,5/7] (1º)

10:00 - 'A Million Little Things': 4.200.000 [0,7/4] (2º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 6.700.000 [0,8/4] (3º)

08:30 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 6.160.000 [0,7/3] (2º)

09:00 - 'Mom' (R): 5.530.000 [0,7/3] (2º)

09:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola' (R): 4.340.000 [0,5/2] (3º)

10:00 - 'Tommy' (R): 4.030.000 [0,5/2] (3º)

Fox

08:00 - 'Last Man Standing': 4.640.000 [0,8/4] (4º)

08:30 - 'Outmatched': 2.580.000 [0,6/3] (4º)

09:00 - 'Deputy': 3.890.000 [0,6/3] (4º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Superstation': 3.750.000 [0,9/5] (2º)

08:30 - 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine': 2.470.000 [0,7/3] (3º)

09:00 - 'Will & Grace': 2.760.000 [0,7/3] (3º)

09:30 - 'Indebted': 1.930.000 [0,5/2] (4º)

10:00 - 'NBC: Coronavirus': 4.240.000 [0,8/4] (1º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Katy Keene': 515.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Legacies': 642.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

Recomendamos

Comentarios y social

avatar
Regístrate en FormulaTV y participa
Crea tu cuenta en FormulaTV en unos segundos. Es gratis y podrás comentar noticias, participar en los foros, puntuar series o hacer amigos con tus mismos gustos. Si ya estás registrado, conéctate.
 
'Supervivientes 2020' sorprende con una Gala 5 reducida y sin recibimiento al expulsado en plató'Supervivientes 2020' sorprende con una Gala 5 reducida y sin recibimiento al expulsado en plató