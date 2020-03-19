'Anatomía de Grey' y 'Estación 19' forman el tándem líder de ABC

'Anatomía de Grey'
'Superstation' consigue la segunda posición de su franja en NBC con un 0,9, dejando a 'Last Man Standing' (0,8) en la cuarta posición pese a su mejoría de +0,2 puntos. 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' mantiene la tercera plaza, pero sí que mejora +0,1 puntos, cosechando un 0,7.
Adultos 18-49
ABC: 1,2/6
NBC: 0,8/4
Fox: 0,7/3
CBS: 0,7/3
The CW: 0,1/1
ABC
08:00 - 'Station 19': 7.590.000 [1,3/6] (1º)
09:00 - 'Grey's Anatomy': 7.190.000 [1,5/7] (1º)
10:00 - 'A Million Little Things': 4.200.000 [0,7/4] (2º)
CBS
08:00 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 6.700.000 [0,8/4] (3º)
08:30 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 6.160.000 [0,7/3] (2º)
09:00 - 'Mom' (R): 5.530.000 [0,7/3] (2º)
09:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola' (R): 4.340.000 [0,5/2] (3º)
10:00 - 'Tommy' (R): 4.030.000 [0,5/2] (3º)
Fox
08:00 - 'Last Man Standing': 4.640.000 [0,8/4] (4º)
08:30 - 'Outmatched': 2.580.000 [0,6/3] (4º)
09:00 - 'Deputy': 3.890.000 [0,6/3] (4º)
NBC
08:00 - 'Superstation': 3.750.000 [0,9/5] (2º)
08:30 - 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine': 2.470.000 [0,7/3] (3º)
09:00 - 'Will & Grace': 2.760.000 [0,7/3] (3º)
09:30 - 'Indebted': 1.930.000 [0,5/2] (4º)
10:00 - 'NBC: Coronavirus': 4.240.000 [0,8/4] (1º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Katy Keene': 515.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Legacies': 642.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
