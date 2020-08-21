'Big Brother' sigue imbatible en CBS y ABC acentúa su caída

'Big Brother'
Adultos 18-49
CBS: 0,5/3
ABC: 0,4/3
Fox: 0,3/2
NBC: 0,3/2
The CW: 0,1/1
CBS
08:00 - 'Big Brother': 3.980.000 [1,0/6] (1º)
09:00 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 2.380.000 [0,4/3] (1º)
09:30 - 'The Unicorn' (R): 1.690.000 [0,4/3] (1º)
10:00 - 'CBS Network: Democratic Convention' (R): 1.590.000 [0,2/1] (3º)
ABC
08:00 - 'Holey Moley' (R): 2.470.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
09:00 - 'To Tell the Truth' (R): 2.470.000 [0,3/2] (2º)
10:00 - 'Democratic National Convention: Your Voice/Your Vote' (R): 2.420.000 [0,4/2] (1º)
NBC
08:00 - 'The Wall' (R): 2.600.000 [0,4/3] (2º)
09:00 - 'Law & Order: SVU' (R): 2.010.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
10:00 - 'Democratic National Convention': 1.750.000 [0,2/1] (2º)
Fox
08:00 - 'Gordon Ramsay's To Hell and Back' (8-10 p.m.): 1.003.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Mysteries Decoded' (Estreno): 812.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us' (R): 626.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
Recomendamos
Comentarios y social