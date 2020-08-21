Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 20 AGOSTO

'Big Brother' sigue imbatible en CBS y ABC acentúa su caída

'Young Sheldon' también impulsa a CBS para hacerse con el liderato.

Redacción Viernes 21 Agosto 2020 18:16 (hace 6 horas)
'Big Brother'

Adultos 18-49

CBS: 0,5/3

ABC: 0,4/3

Fox: 0,3/2

NBC: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,1/1

CBS

08:00 - 'Big Brother': 3.980.000 [1,0/6] (1º)

09:00 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 2.380.000 [0,4/3] (1º)

09:30 - 'The Unicorn' (R): 1.690.000 [0,4/3] (1º)

10:00 - 'CBS Network: Democratic Convention' (R): 1.590.000 [0,2/1] (3º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Holey Moley' (R): 2.470.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

09:00 - 'To Tell the Truth' (R): 2.470.000 [0,3/2] (2º)

10:00 - 'Democratic National Convention: Your Voice/Your Vote' (R): 2.420.000 [0,4/2] (1º)

NBC

08:00 - 'The Wall' (R): 2.600.000 [0,4/3] (2º)

09:00 - 'Law & Order: SVU' (R): 2.010.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

10:00 - 'Democratic National Convention': 1.750.000 [0,2/1] (2º)

Fox

08:00 - 'Gordon Ramsay's To Hell and Back' (8-10 p.m.): 1.003.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Mysteries Decoded' (Estreno): 812.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us' (R): 626.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

