El fútbol americano baja en NBC, pero sigue a una distancia abismal de la competencia

Adultos 18-49
NBC: 2,8/16
CBS: 1,6/4
ABC: 0,5/3
Fox: 0,4/2
The CW: 0,1/1
NBC
07:00 - 'Football Night in America' (part one): 4.470.000 [0,9/5] (2º)
07:30 - 'Football Night in America' (part two): 4.930.000 [1,1/6] (2º)
08:00 - 'Sunday Night Football (Cleveland Browns at New York Giants)' (8-11 p.m.): 12.630.000 [3,4/19] (1º)
CBS
07:00 - 'NFL Overrun': 5.870.000 [0,6/3] (3º)
07:30 - '60 Minutes' (R): 16.390.000 [3,1/18] (3º)
08:30 - 'Garth & Tricia Live': 7.240.000 [0,8/5] (3º)
09:30 - '22nd Annual Home for the Holidays': 3.850.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
10:30 - 'NCIS' (R): 2.290.000 [0,1/1] (3º)
ABC
07:00 - 'Movie: The Sound of Music' (R) (7-11 p.m.): 4.030.000 [0,6/2] (4º)
Fox
07:00 - 'The Simpsons' (R): 3.600.000 [1,0/5] (3º)
07:30 - 'Bob's Burgers' (R): 1.770.000 [0,5/3] (2º)
08:00 - 'The Moodys' (R): 970.000 [0,3/1] (2º)
08:30 - 'The Moodys' (R): 733.000 [0,2/1] (3º)
09:00 - 'Bob's Burgers' (R): 774.000 [0,3/1] (2º)
09:30 - 'Family Guy' (R): 910.000 [0,3/2] (2º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Masters of Illusion: Christmas Magic 2019' (R): 589.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'The Outpost': 330.000 [0,1/0] (5º)
