'The Titan Games' se mantiene en lo más alto y lleva al liderazgo a NBC

'The Titan Games'
Adultos 18-49
NBC: 0,6/4
Fox: 0,4/2
ABC: 0,3/2
CBS: 0,3/2
The CW: 0,2/1
NBC
08:00 - 'The Titan Games': 3.850.000 [0,7/5] (1º)
09:00 - 'The Wall' (R): 3.045.000 [0,5/3] (2º)
10:00 - 'Dateline': 3.390.000 [0,5/3] (2º)
ABC
08:00 - 'The Bachelor: Greatest Seasons - Ever!' (8-11 p.m.): 1.820.000 [0,3/2] (2º)
Fox
08:00 - '9-1-1' (R): 2.300.000 [0,4/3] (4º)
09:00 - '9-1-1: Lone Star' (R): 2.090.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
CBS
08:00 - 'The Neighborhood' (R): 3.750.000 [0,5/3] (3º)
08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola' (R): 3.420.000 [0,4/3] (2º)
09:00 - 'All Rise' (R): 2.665.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
10:00 - 'Bull' (R): 3.130.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?': 906.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us': 1.010.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
Recomendamos
Comentarios y social