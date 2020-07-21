Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 20 JULIO

'The Titan Games' se mantiene en lo más alto y lleva al liderazgo a NBC

El especial de ABC pierde casi la mitad de espectadores respecto al de la semana anterior.

Redacción Martes 21 Julio 2020 18:12 (hace 7 horas)
'The Titan Games'

Adultos 18-49

NBC: 0,6/4

Fox: 0,4/2

ABC: 0,3/2

CBS: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,2/1

NBC

08:00 - 'The Titan Games': 3.850.000 [0,7/5] (1º)

09:00 - 'The Wall' (R): 3.045.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

10:00 - 'Dateline': 3.390.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

ABC

08:00 - 'The Bachelor: Greatest Seasons - Ever!' (8-11 p.m.): 1.820.000 [0,3/2] (2º)

Fox

08:00 - '9-1-1' (R): 2.300.000 [0,4/3] (4º)

09:00 - '9-1-1: Lone Star' (R): 2.090.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Neighborhood' (R): 3.750.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola' (R): 3.420.000 [0,4/3] (2º)

09:00 - 'All Rise' (R): 2.665.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

10:00 - 'Bull' (R): 3.130.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?': 906.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us': 1.010.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

