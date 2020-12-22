ABC arrolla a la competencia con 'The Bachelorette', que roza los 5 millones de espectadores

'The Bachelorette'
Adultos 18-49
ABC: 0,9/5
NBC: 0,3/2
CBS: 0,3/2
Fox: 0,2/1
The CW: 0,1/1
ABC
08:00 - 'The Bachelorette' (8-10 p.m.): 4.930.000 [1,2/7] (1º)
10:00 - 'CMA Country Christmas' (R): 2.100.000 [0,4/3] (1º)
NBC
08:00 - 'Dr. Seuss' Grinch Musical' (8-10 p.m.) : 1.420.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
10:00 - 'The Weakest Link' (R) : 1.330.000 [0,3/2] (2º)
CBS
08:00 - 'The Neighborhood': 4.070.000 [0,5/3] (2º)
08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola': 3.380.000 [0,4/2] (2º)
09:00 - 'Kid of the Year' (R): 1.400.000 [0,2/1] (3º)
10:00 - 'Bull': 2.530.000 [0,2/1] (3º)
Fox
08:00 - 'Next': 1.190.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
09:00 - 'Cosmos: Possible Worlds' (Final): 913.000 [0,2/1] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Grandma Got Run Over Run a Reindeer' (R): 691.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
09:30 - 'Greatest Holidays Commercials Countdown' (R): 702.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
