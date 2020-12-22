Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 21 DICIEMBRE

ABC arrolla a la competencia con 'The Bachelorette', que roza los 5 millones de espectadores

'Next' mejora en su salto al lunes tras haber sido cancelado y rebasa el millón de televidentes.

Redacción Martes 22 Diciembre 2020 18:10 (hace 46 minutos)
  • logotelecinco

    16,0%

  • logoantena3

    14,3%

  • logola1

    9,2%

  • logolasexta

    7,5%

  • logocuatro

    4,7%

  • logola2

    2,8%

  • logonova

    2,7%

  • logofdf

    2,6%

  • logoenergy

    2,0%

  • logo13tv

    1,9%

  • logoneox

    1,6%

  • logodiscoverymax

    1,5%

  • logoclan

    1,5%

  • logomega-espana

    1,5%

  • logodivinity

    1,4%

  • logoatreseries

    1,4%

  • logoparamountchannel

    1,3%

  • logodkiss

    1,0%

  • logocanal24horas

    1,0%

  • logoboing

    0,8%

  • logogol-television

    0,8%

  • logodisney-channel

    0,6%

  • logobemadtv

    0,6%

  • logoten

    0,5%

  • logoreal-madrid-tv

    0,3%

  • logoteledeporte

    0,2%

'The Bachelorette'

'The Bachelorette'

Adultos 18-49

ABC: 0,9/5

NBC: 0,3/2

CBS: 0,3/2

Fox: 0,2/1

The CW: 0,1/1

ABC

08:00 - 'The Bachelorette' (8-10 p.m.): 4.930.000 [1,2/7] (1º)

10:00 - 'CMA Country Christmas' (R): 2.100.000 [0,4/3] (1º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Dr. Seuss' Grinch Musical' (8-10 p.m.) : 1.420.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

10:00 - 'The Weakest Link' (R) : 1.330.000 [0,3/2] (2º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Neighborhood': 4.070.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola': 3.380.000 [0,4/2] (2º)

09:00 - 'Kid of the Year' (R): 1.400.000 [0,2/1] (3º)

10:00 - 'Bull': 2.530.000 [0,2/1] (3º)

Fox

08:00 - 'Next': 1.190.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

09:00 - 'Cosmos: Possible Worlds' (Final): 913.000 [0,2/1] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Grandma Got Run Over Run a Reindeer' (R): 691.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:30 - 'Greatest Holidays Commercials Countdown' (R): 702.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

Recomendamos

Comentarios y social

avatar
Regístrate en FormulaTV y participa
Crea tu cuenta en FormulaTV en unos segundos. Es gratis y podrás comentar noticias, participar en los foros, puntuar series o hacer amigos con tus mismos gustos. Si ya estás registrado, conéctate.
 
'La materia oscura' renueva por una tercera y última temporada'La materia oscura' renueva por una tercera y última temporada