AUDIENCIAS EEUU 21 NOVIEMBRE

Los American Music Awards no consiguen frenar a NBC y su ración de fútbol americano

Los galardones musicales rozan los 4 millones de espectadores en ABC.

Redacción Lunes 22 Noviembre 2021 18:33 (hace 2 horas)
American Music Awards

Adultos 18-49

- NBC: 2,6/17

- ABC: 0,8/5

- CBS: 0,5/3

- Fox: 0,5/3

- The CW: 0,0/0

NBC

07:00 - 'Football Night in America': 5.670.000 [1,4] (2º)

08:00 - 'Football Night in America': 11.520.000 [2,9] (1º)

08:30 - 'NFL: Steelers v. Chargers' (8:30-11 p.m.): 11.850.000 [3,0] (1º)

ABC

07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos': 4.290.000 [0,5] (4º)

08:00 - '2021 American Music Awards' (8-11 p.m.): 3.780.000 [1,0] (3º)

CBS

07:00 - '60 Minutes': 7.350.000 [0,5] (3º)

08:00 - 'The Equalizer': 6.370.000 [0,6] (4º)

09:00 - 'NCIS: Los Angeles': 5.090.000 [0,5] (4º)

10:00 - 'FBI: International' (R): 2.370.000 [0,3] (3º)

Fox

07:00 - 'NFL Overrun': 19.280.000 [4,6] (1º)

07:30 - 'The OT': 9.800.000 [2,6] (1º)

08:00 - 'The Simpsons': 3.880.000 [1,1] (1º)

08:30 - 'The Great North': 2.090.000 [0,6] (4º)

09:00 - 'Bob's Burgers': 1.750.000 [0,6] (3º)

09:30 - 'Family Guy': 1.630.000 [0,6] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Legends of the Hidden Temple': 230.000 [0,0] (5º)

09:00 - 'Masters of Illusion' (R): 200.000 [0,0] (5º)

09:30 - 'Masters of Illusion' (R): 180.000 [0,0] (5º)

