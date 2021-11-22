Los American Music Awards no consiguen frenar a NBC y su ración de fútbol americano

American Music Awards
Adultos 18-49
- NBC: 2,6/17
- ABC: 0,8/5
- CBS: 0,5/3
- Fox: 0,5/3
- The CW: 0,0/0
NBC
07:00 - 'Football Night in America': 5.670.000 [1,4] (2º)
08:00 - 'Football Night in America': 11.520.000 [2,9] (1º)
08:30 - 'NFL: Steelers v. Chargers' (8:30-11 p.m.): 11.850.000 [3,0] (1º)
ABC
07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos': 4.290.000 [0,5] (4º)
08:00 - '2021 American Music Awards' (8-11 p.m.): 3.780.000 [1,0] (3º)
CBS
07:00 - '60 Minutes': 7.350.000 [0,5] (3º)
08:00 - 'The Equalizer': 6.370.000 [0,6] (4º)
09:00 - 'NCIS: Los Angeles': 5.090.000 [0,5] (4º)
10:00 - 'FBI: International' (R): 2.370.000 [0,3] (3º)
Fox
07:00 - 'NFL Overrun': 19.280.000 [4,6] (1º)
07:30 - 'The OT': 9.800.000 [2,6] (1º)
08:00 - 'The Simpsons': 3.880.000 [1,1] (1º)
08:30 - 'The Great North': 2.090.000 [0,6] (4º)
09:00 - 'Bob's Burgers': 1.750.000 [0,6] (3º)
09:30 - 'Family Guy': 1.630.000 [0,6] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Legends of the Hidden Temple': 230.000 [0,0] (5º)
09:00 - 'Masters of Illusion' (R): 200.000 [0,0] (5º)
09:30 - 'Masters of Illusion' (R): 180.000 [0,0] (5º)
