AUDIENCIAS EEUU 18 DE NOVIEMBRE

'Anatomía de Grey' sufre un traspiés en una jornada de menor competencia

'Big Sky' no aprovecha las reposiciones de la competencia para brillar.

Redacción Viernes 19 Noviembre 2021 18:36 (hace 25 minutos)
'Anatomía de Grey'

'Anatomía de Grey'

Adultos 18-49

· Fox: 2,0/15

· ABC: 0,5/4

· CBS: 0,4/3

· NBC: 0,3/2

· The CW: 0,1/1

Fox

08:00 - 'NFL: Patriots v. Falcons' (8-10 p.m.): 8.530.000 [2,1] (1º)

NBC

08:00 - 'The Blacklist': 2.860.000 [0,3] (4º)

09:00 - 'Law & Order: SVU' (R): 2.140.000 [0,3] (4º)

10:00 - 'Law & Order: Organized Crime' (R): 1.760.000 [0,3] (3º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Young Sheldon': 6.710.000 [0,7] (2º)

08:30 - 'United States of Al': 4.630.000 [0,5] (3º)

09:00 - 'Ghosts': 5.240.000 [0,5] (3º)

09:30 - 'B Positive': 3.920.000 [0,4] (3º)

10:00 - 'Bull' (R): 2.930.000 [0,3] (1º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Station 19': 4.600.000 [0,6] (3º)

09:00 - 'Grey's Anatomy': 4.010.000 [0,6] (2º)

10:00 - 'Big Sky': 2.750.000 [0,3] (2º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Walker': 850.000 [0,1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Legacies': 390.000 [0,1] (5º)

