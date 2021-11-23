Ganadores de 'Dancing With The Stars'
Adultos 18-49
· ABC: 0,7/5
· NBC: 0,5/4
· CBS: 0,4/2
· Fox: 0,2/2
· The CW: 0,2/1
ABC
08:00 - 'Dancing with the Stars' (8-10 p.m.) (Final): 5.410.000 [0,8] (1º)
10:00 - 'Countdown to the CMA Awards': 1.890.000 [0,24/2] (3º)
NBC
08:00 - 'The Voice' (8-10 p.m.): 6.130.000 [0,7] (2º)
10:00 - 'The Lost Symbol' (Estreno): 2.220.000 [0,28/2] (2º)
CBS
08:00 - 'Rudolph the Red - Nosed Reindeer' (8-10 p.m.): 3.680.000 [0,5] (3º)
10:00 - 'NCIS: Hawai'i' (R): 2.510.000 [0,2] (1º)
Fox
08:00 - '9-1-1' (R): 3.680.000 [0,5] (4º)
09:00 - '9-1-1' (R): 1.700.000 [0,2] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'All American': 820.000 [0,2] (5º)
09:00 - '4400': 350.000 [0,07/1] (5º)
