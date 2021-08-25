ABC se dispara con 'Bachelor in Paradise' y llega a empatar con 'America's Got Talent'

'Bachelor in Paradise'
Adultos 18-49
· NBC: 0,7/5
· ABC: 0,6/5
· Fox: 0,4/3
· CBS: 0,3/2
· The CW: 0,1/1
NBC
08:00 - 'America's Got Talent' (8-10 p.m.): 6.550.000 [0,8] (1º)
10:00 - 'Capital One College Bowl': 2.470.000 [0,4] (1º)
ABC
08:00 - 'Bachelor in Paradise' (8-10 p.m.): 2.650.000 [0,8] (2º)
10:00 - 'The Ultimate Surfer': 1.320.000 [0,4] (2º)
Fox
08:00 - 'LEGO Masters': 1.440.000 [0,5] (3º)
09:00 - 'Fantasy Island': 1.560.000 [0,3] (3º)
CBS
08:00 - 'NCIS' (R): 3.420.000 [0,3] (4º)
09:00 - 'FBI' (R): 2.800.000 [0,2] (4º)
10:00 - 'FBI: Most Wanted' (R): 2.830.000 [0,3] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Stargirl': 620.000 [0,1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Supergirl': 560.000 [0,1] (5º)
Recomendamos
Comentarios y social