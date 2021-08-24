'Bachelor in Paradise'
Adultos 18-49
· ABC: 0,7
· NBC: 0,4
· Fox: 0,4
· CBS: 0,2
· The CW: 0,1
ABC
08:00 - 'Bachelor in Paradise' (8-10 p.m.): 3.220.000 [0,9] (1º)
10:00 - 'The Ultimate Surfer' (Estreno): 1.450.000 [0,3] (2º)
NBC
08:00 - 'American Ninja Warrior' (8-10 p.m.): 3.270.000 [0,4] (3º)
10:00 - 'The Wall': 2.70.000 [0,4] (1º)
Fox
08:00 - 'Hell's Kitchen Young Guns': 2.44000 [0,6] (2º)
09:00 - 'HouseBroken': 950.000 [0,2] (3º)
09:30 - 'Duncanville': 700.000 [0,2] (4º)
CBS
08:00 - 'The Neighborhood' (R): 2.680.000 [0,3] (4º)
08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola' (R): 2.390.000 [0,3] (4º)
09:00 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 2.310.000 [0,2] (2º)
09:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola' (R): 2.100.000 [0,2] (3º)
10:00 - 'NCIS: Los Ángeles' (R): 1.910.000 [0,2] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Roswell, New Mexico': 650.000 [0,1] (5º)
09:00 - 'The Republic of Sarah': 340.000 [0,0] (5º)
