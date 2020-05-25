La carrera de la NASCAR lidera en Fox y 'Little Big Shots' dice adiós a la baja

NASCAR
Adultos 18-49
Fox: 0,6/4
ABC: 0,5/3
CBS: 0,4/3
NBC: 0,2/1
The CW: 0,1/1
ABC
07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos' (R): 3.810.000 [0,4/3] (2º)
08:00 - 'Celebrity Family Feud' (R) (8-10 p.m): 3.260.000 [0,5/4] (2º)
09:00 - 'Press Your Lock' (R) (8-10 p.m): 2.620.000 [0,4/3] (2º)
10:00 - 'Match Game' (R): 2.450.000 [0,4/3] (2º)
CBS
07:00 - '60 Minutes' (R): 3.340.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
08:00 - "Titanic" (8-11 p.m.): 3.590.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
NBC
07:00 - 'Little Big Shots': 2.170.000 [0,2/1] (4º)
08:00 - 'Little Big Shots' (Final): 1.730.000 [0,2/1] (4º)
09:00 - 'The Wall' (9-11 p.m): 1.870.000 [0,2/1] (4º)
Fox
07:00 - 'NASCAR' (7-10p.m): 3.680.000 [0,6/4] (1º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Stargirl' (R): 596.000 [0,1/0] (5º)
09:00 - 'Supergirl' (R): 334.000 [0,1/0] (5º)
