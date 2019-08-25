Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 25 AGOSTO

La pretemporada de la NFL desbanca a 'Big Brother' e 'Instinct' crece en su final

La reposición de 'America's Funniest Home Videos' triunfa en ABC en la franja previa.

Redacción Lunes 26 Agosto 2019 18:27 (hace 9 horas)
  • logotelecinco

    11,3%

  • logola1

    9,6%

  • logoantena3

    9,4%

  • logocuatro

    5,6%

  • logolasexta

    4,1%

  • logoenergy

    3,1%

  • logo13tv

    3,0%

  • logoneox

    3,0%

  • logofdf

    2,8%

  • logonova

    2,6%

  • logola2

    2,5%

  • logodivinity

    2,2%

  • logodiscoverymax

    2,2%

  • logoparamountchannel

    2,0%

  • logoclan

    1,9%

  • logomega-espana

    1,9%

  • logoatreseries

    1,7%

  • logoteledeporte

    1,7%

  • logogol-television

    1,6%

  • logodkiss

    1,1%

  • logodisney-channel

    1,1%

  • logocanal24horas

    0,9%

  • logoboing

    0,8%

  • logobemadtv

    0,5%

  • logoten

    0,3%

  • logoreal-madrid-tv

    0,3%

Titans-Steelers

Titans-Steelers

La rotación en la emisión de los partidos de la pretemporada de la NFL ha beneficiado en la noche del domingo a NBC, que ha atraído a 5,57 millones de espectadores con el partido que enfrentaba a los Steelers contra los Titans. De esa manera, la cadena se ha impuesto con un 1,3 de rating (el mejor dato del día), que supera en dos décimas los datos de la semana anterior en FOX, y además le sirve para superar a 'Big Brother' (1,1 puntos).

En la franja de las 7, la reposición de 'America's Funniest Home Videos' alcanza un 0,8 de rating en ABC, logrando así imponerse a '60 minutes', que pierde cuatro décimas en una semana. Por último, a las 9 llama la atención el ligero descenso de 'Instinct', que ha llegado al fin de su recorrido en CBS, mientras que a las 10 'To Tell the Truth' crece una décima.

Adultos 18-49

NBC: 1,2/6

ABC: 0,7/3

CBS: 0,6/3

FOX: 0,2/1

The CW: 0,1/1

Fox

07:00 - 'Last Man Standing' (R): 2.300.000 [0,5/3] (4º)

07:30 - 'Last Man Standing' (R): 2.760.000 [0,7/4] (4º)

08:00 - 'Los Simpson' (R): 900.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

08:30 - 'What Just Happened??! With Fred Savage': 460.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Padre de familia' (R): 740.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

09:30 - 'What Just Happened??! With Fred Savage': 530.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

CBS

07:00 - '60 Minutes' (R): 6.930.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

08:00 - 'Big Brother': 5.120.000 [0,8/4] (3º)

09:00 - 'Instinct': 3.430.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

10:00 - 'NCIS: Los Angeles': 2.640.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

ABC

07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos' (R): 4.580.000 [0,8/4] (1º)

08:00 - 'Celebrity Family Feud': 5.120.000 [0,8/4] (3º)

09:00 - 'The $100,000 Pyramid': 4.420.000 [0,6/3] (2º)

10:00 - 'To Tell the Truth': 3.490.000 [0,6/3] (2º)

NBC

07:00 - 'America's Got Talent' (R): 3.480.000 [0,7/4] (2º)

08:00: NFL Preseason (8-11 p.m.): 5.570.000 [1,3/7] (1º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us' (R): 690.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Masters of Illusion' (R): 630.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:30 - 'Masters of Illusion' (R): 560.000 [0,1/1] (6º)

Recomendamos

Comentarios y social

avatar
Regístrate en FormulaTV y participa
Crea tu cuenta en FormulaTV en unos segundos. Es gratis y podrás comentar noticias, participar en los foros, puntuar series o hacer amigos con tus mismos gustos. Si ya estás registrado, conéctate.
 
'Fear The Walking Dead': Alicia hace frente a sus miedos en el 5x11'Fear The Walking Dead': Alicia hace frente a sus miedos en el 5x11