La pretemporada de la NFL desbanca a 'Big Brother' e 'Instinct' crece en su final

La rotación en la emisión de los partidos de la pretemporada de la NFL ha beneficiado en la noche del domingo a NBC, que. De esa manera, la cadena se ha impuesto con un 1,3 de rating (el mejor dato del día), que supera en dos décimas los datos de la semana anterior en FOX, y además le sirve para superar a 'Big Brother' (1,1 puntos).

En la franja de las 7, la reposición de 'America's Funniest Home Videos' alcanza un 0,8 de rating en ABC, logrando así imponerse a '60 minutes', que pierde cuatro décimas en una semana. Por último, a las 9 llama la atención el ligero descenso de 'Instinct', que ha llegado al fin de su recorrido en CBS, mientras que a las 10 'To Tell the Truth' crece una décima.

Adultos 18-49

NBC: 1,2/6

ABC: 0,7/3

CBS: 0,6/3

FOX: 0,2/1

The CW: 0,1/1

Fox

07:00 - 'Last Man Standing' (R): 2.300.000 [0,5/3] (4º) 07:30 - 'Last Man Standing' (R): 2.760.000 [0,7/4] (4º) 08:00 - 'Los Simpson' (R): 900.000 [0,3/2] (4º) 08:30 - 'What Just Happened??! With Fred Savage': 460.000 [0,1/1] (5º) 09:00 - 'Padre de familia' (R): 740.000 [0,3/2] (4º) 09:30 - 'What Just Happened??! With Fred Savage': 530.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

CBS

07:00 - '60 Minutes' (R): 6.930.000 [0,5/3] (3º) 08:00 - 'Big Brother': 5.120.000 [0,8/4] (3º) 09:00 - 'Instinct': 3.430.000 [0,4/2] (3º) 10:00 - 'NCIS: Los Angeles': 2.640.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

ABC

07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos' (R): 4.580.000 [0,8/4] (1º) 08:00 - 'Celebrity Family Feud': 5.120.000 [0,8/4] (3º) 09:00 - 'The $100,000 Pyramid': 4.420.000 [0,6/3] (2º) 10:00 - 'To Tell the Truth': 3.490.000 [0,6/3] (2º)

NBC

07:00 - 'America's Got Talent' (R): 3.480.000 [0,7/4] (2º) 08:00: NFL Preseason (8-11 p.m.): 5.570.000 [1,3/7] (1º)

