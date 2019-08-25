La pretemporada de la NFL desbanca a 'Big Brother' e 'Instinct' crece en su final

Titans-Steelers
En la franja de las 7, la reposición de 'America's Funniest Home Videos' alcanza un 0,8 de rating en ABC, logrando así imponerse a '60 minutes', que pierde cuatro décimas en una semana. Por último, a las 9 llama la atención el ligero descenso de 'Instinct', que ha llegado al fin de su recorrido en CBS, mientras que a las 10 'To Tell the Truth' crece una décima.
Adultos 18-49
NBC: 1,2/6
ABC: 0,7/3
CBS: 0,6/3
FOX: 0,2/1
The CW: 0,1/1
Fox
07:00 - 'Last Man Standing' (R): 2.300.000 [0,5/3] (4º)
07:30 - 'Last Man Standing' (R): 2.760.000 [0,7/4] (4º)
08:00 - 'Los Simpson' (R): 900.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
08:30 - 'What Just Happened??! With Fred Savage': 460.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Padre de familia' (R): 740.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
09:30 - 'What Just Happened??! With Fred Savage': 530.000 [0,2/1] (5º)
CBS
07:00 - '60 Minutes' (R): 6.930.000 [0,5/3] (3º)
08:00 - 'Big Brother': 5.120.000 [0,8/4] (3º)
09:00 - 'Instinct': 3.430.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
10:00 - 'NCIS: Los Angeles': 2.640.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
ABC
07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos' (R): 4.580.000 [0,8/4] (1º)
08:00 - 'Celebrity Family Feud': 5.120.000 [0,8/4] (3º)
09:00 - 'The $100,000 Pyramid': 4.420.000 [0,6/3] (2º)
10:00 - 'To Tell the Truth': 3.490.000 [0,6/3] (2º)
NBC
07:00 - 'America's Got Talent' (R): 3.480.000 [0,7/4] (2º)
08:00: NFL Preseason (8-11 p.m.): 5.570.000 [1,3/7] (1º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us' (R): 690.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Masters of Illusion' (R): 630.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
09:30 - 'Masters of Illusion' (R): 560.000 [0,1/1] (6º)
