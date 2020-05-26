El regreso de 'The Titan Games' mantiene a NBC en la cima

'The Titan Games'
Adultos 18-49
NBC: 0,6/4
ABC: 0,5/3
Fox: 0,4/2
CBS: 0,3/2
The CW: 0,1/1
Fox
08:00 - '9-1-1' (R): 2.410.000 [0,4/2] (4º)
09:00 - '9-1-1: Lone Star' (R): 2.190.000 [0,3/2] (4º)
NBC
08:00 - 'The Titan Games' (Final): 3.550.000 [0,7/4] (1º)
08:30 - 'The Titan Games' (Estreno) (8:30-10 p.m.): 3.380.000 [0,7/4] (1º)
10:00 - 'Songland': 2.340.000 [0,5/3] (1º)
CBS
08:00 - 'The Neighborhood' (R): 3.640.000 [0,4/2] (3º)
08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola' (R): 3.190.000 [0,7/4] (2º)
09:00 - 'All Rise' (R): 2.700.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
10:00 - 'Bull' (R): 3.600.000 [0,4/2] (2º)
ABC
08:00 - 'Celebrity Family Feud' (R) (8-10 p.m.): 3.500.000 [0,5/3] (2º)
10:00 - 'The Baker and the Beauty': 2.290.000 [0,4/3] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'How Mandel Comedy Gala' (R) (8-9:30 p.m.): 766.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Whose Line Is it Anyway?' (R): 558.00 [0,1/1] (5º)
Recomendamos
Comentarios y social