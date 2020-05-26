Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 25 MAYO

El regreso de 'The Titan Games' mantiene a NBC en la cima

Las reposiciones de series pierden interés en CBS, cayendo dos décimas en el rating diario.

Redacción Martes 26 Mayo 2020 18:17 (hace 8 horas)

'The Titan Games'

'The Titan Games'

Adultos 18-49

NBC: 0,6/4

ABC: 0,5/3

Fox: 0,4/2

CBS: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,1/1

Fox

08:00 - '9-1-1' (R): 2.410.000 [0,4/2] (4º)

09:00 - '9-1-1: Lone Star' (R): 2.190.000 [0,3/2] (4º)

NBC

08:00 - 'The Titan Games' (Final): 3.550.000 [0,7/4] (1º)

08:30 - 'The Titan Games' (Estreno) (8:30-10 p.m.): 3.380.000 [0,7/4] (1º)

10:00 - 'Songland': 2.340.000 [0,5/3] (1º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Neighborhood' (R): 3.640.000 [0,4/2] (3º)

08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola' (R): 3.190.000 [0,7/4] (2º)

09:00 - 'All Rise' (R): 2.700.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

10:00 - 'Bull' (R): 3.600.000 [0,4/2] (2º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Celebrity Family Feud' (R) (8-10 p.m.): 3.500.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

10:00 - 'The Baker and the Beauty': 2.290.000 [0,4/3] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'How Mandel Comedy Gala' (R) (8-9:30 p.m.): 766.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Whose Line Is it Anyway?' (R): 558.00 [0,1/1] (5º)

