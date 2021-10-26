Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 25 DE OCTUBRE

'4400' anota un estreno correcto en una noche liderada por 'The Voice'

'The Voice' y 'Dancing with the Stars' continúan con su pulso por el liderazgo de la noche de los lunes.

Redacción Martes 26 Octubre 2021 18:02 (hace 1 hora)
  • logoantena3

    14,8%

  • logotelecinco

    13,7%

  • logola1

    11,2%

  • logolasexta

    7,6%

  • logocuatro

    5,8%

  • logola2

    3,2%

  • logonova

    2,5%

  • logo13tv

    2,1%

  • logoenergy

    2,1%

  • logofdf

    2,0%

  • logodivinity

    1,7%

  • logomega-espana

    1,6%

  • logoneox

    1,6%

  • logoparamountchannel

    1,6%

  • logoatreseries

    1,5%

  • logodiscoverymax

    1,3%

  • logodkiss

    1,1%

  • logogol-television

    1,0%

  • logocanal24horas

    1,0%

  • logoclan

    1,0%

  • logoboing

    0,9%

  • logoten

    0,7%

  • logodisney-channel

    0,5%

  • logoreal-madrid-tv

    0,5%

  • logobemadtv

    0,4%

  • logoteledeporte

    0,3%

'4400'

'4400'

Adultos 18-49

· NBC: 0,7/5

· ABC: 0,6/4

· CBS: 0,3/2

· Fox: 0,3/2

· The CW: 0,2/1

NBC

08:00 - 'The Voice' (8-10 p.m.): 6.910.000 [0,9] (1º)

10:00 - 'Ordinary Joe': 2.790.000 [0,4] (2º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Dancing with the Stars' (8-10 p.m.): 4.550.000 [0,7] (2º)

10:00 - 'The Good Doctor': 4.010.000 [0,4] (1º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Neighborhood' (R): 4.490.000 [0,5] (3º)

08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola' (R): 3.670.000 [0,4] (3º)

09:00 - 'NCIS' (R): 3.310.000 [0,3] (3º)

10:00 - 'NCIS: Hawai'i' (R): 2.960.000 [0,2] (4º)

Fox

08:00 - 'The Masked Singer Clip Show': 2.150.000 [0,4] (4º)

09:00 - 'The Big Leap': 1.040.000 [0,2] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'All American (P)': 650.000 [0,2] (5º)

09:00 - '4400' (P): 540.000 [0,1] (5º)

Recomendamos

Comentarios y social

avatar
Regístrate en FormulaTV y participa
Crea tu cuenta en FormulaTV en unos segundos. Es gratis y podrás comentar noticias, participar en los foros, puntuar series o hacer amigos con tus mismos gustos. Si ya estás registrado, conéctate.
 
Alexia Rivas denuncia el trato de favor a Marta Riesco y lanza un dardazo a 'Socialité'Alexia Rivas denuncia el trato de favor a Marta Riesco y lanza un dardazo a 'Socialité'