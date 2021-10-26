'4400' anota un estreno correcto en una noche liderada por 'The Voice'

'4400'
Adultos 18-49
· NBC: 0,7/5
· ABC: 0,6/4
· CBS: 0,3/2
· Fox: 0,3/2
· The CW: 0,2/1
NBC
08:00 - 'The Voice' (8-10 p.m.): 6.910.000 [0,9] (1º)
10:00 - 'Ordinary Joe': 2.790.000 [0,4] (2º)
ABC
08:00 - 'Dancing with the Stars' (8-10 p.m.): 4.550.000 [0,7] (2º)
10:00 - 'The Good Doctor': 4.010.000 [0,4] (1º)
CBS
08:00 - 'The Neighborhood' (R): 4.490.000 [0,5] (3º)
08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola' (R): 3.670.000 [0,4] (3º)
09:00 - 'NCIS' (R): 3.310.000 [0,3] (3º)
10:00 - 'NCIS: Hawai'i' (R): 2.960.000 [0,2] (4º)
Fox
08:00 - 'The Masked Singer Clip Show': 2.150.000 [0,4] (4º)
09:00 - 'The Big Leap': 1.040.000 [0,2] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'All American (P)': 650.000 [0,2] (5º)
09:00 - '4400' (P): 540.000 [0,1] (5º)
