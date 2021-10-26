La NFL sigue arrasando en NBC y 'The Equalizer' mejora en CBS

Colts-49ers
Adultos 18-49
· NBC: 3,0/20
· CBS: 1,1/7
· Fox: 0,5/3
· ABC: 0,3/2
· The CW: 0,1/0
NBC
07:00 - 'Football Night in America': 8.160.000 [2,0] (2º)
08:00 - 'Football Night in America': 12.220.000 [3,2] (1º)
08:30 - 'NFL: Colts v. 49ers' (8:30-11 p.m.): 12.350.000 [3,3] (1º)
CBS
07:00 - 'NFL Overrun': 13.370.000 [2,8] (1º)
07:30 - '60 Minutes': 10.070.000 [1,4] (2º)
08:30 - 'The Equalizer': 7.490.000 [0,8] (2º)
09:30 - 'NCIS: Los Angeles': 5.570.000 [0,6] (2º)
10:30 - 'SEAL Team': 3.810.000 [0,4] (2º)
Fox
07:00 - 'The Simpsons' (R): 2.740.000 [0,7] (3º)
07:30 - 'Bob's Burgers' (R): 1.490.000 [0,5] (3º)
08:00 - 'The Simpsons': 1.710.000 [0.6] (3º)
08:30 - 'The Great North': 1.100.000 [0,4] (3º)
09:00 - 'Bob's Burgers': 1.210.000 [0,4] (3º)
09:30 - 'Family Guy': 1.360.000 [0,5] (3º)
ABC
07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos' (R): 4.090.000 [0,4] (4º)
08:00 - 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune' (R): 3.290.000 [0,4] (4º)
09:00 - 'Supermarket Sweep' (R): 2.030.000 [0,3] (4º)
10:00 - 'Queens' (R): 1.060.000 [0,2] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Legends of the Hidden Temple': 340.000 [0,1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Masters of Illusion' (R): 300.000 [0,1] (5º)
09:30 - 'Masters of Illusion' (R): 250.000 [0,1] (5º)
