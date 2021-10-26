Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 24 OCTUBRE

La NFL sigue arrasando en NBC y 'The Equalizer' mejora en CBS

El fútbol americano no cesa en su liderato, aunque pierde impacto con el Colts-49ers.

Redacción Martes 26 Octubre 2021 10:52 (hace 5 minutos)
Colts-49ers

Colts-49ers

Adultos 18-49

· NBC: 3,0/20

· CBS: 1,1/7

· Fox: 0,5/3

· ABC: 0,3/2

· The CW: 0,1/0

NBC

07:00 - 'Football Night in America': 8.160.000 [2,0] (2º)

08:00 - 'Football Night in America': 12.220.000 [3,2] (1º)

08:30 - 'NFL: Colts v. 49ers' (8:30-11 p.m.): 12.350.000 [3,3] (1º)

CBS

07:00 - 'NFL Overrun': 13.370.000 [2,8] (1º)

07:30 - '60 Minutes': 10.070.000 [1,4] (2º)

08:30 - 'The Equalizer': 7.490.000 [0,8] (2º)

09:30 - 'NCIS: Los Angeles': 5.570.000 [0,6] (2º)

10:30 - 'SEAL Team': 3.810.000 [0,4] (2º)

Fox

07:00 - 'The Simpsons' (R): 2.740.000 [0,7] (3º)

07:30 - 'Bob's Burgers' (R): 1.490.000 [0,5] (3º)

08:00 - 'The Simpsons': 1.710.000 [0.6] (3º)

08:30 - 'The Great North': 1.100.000 [0,4] (3º)

09:00 - 'Bob's Burgers': 1.210.000 [0,4] (3º)

09:30 - 'Family Guy': 1.360.000 [0,5] (3º)

ABC

07:00 - 'America's Funniest Home Videos' (R): 4.090.000 [0,4] (4º)

08:00 - 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune' (R): 3.290.000 [0,4] (4º)

09:00 - 'Supermarket Sweep' (R): 2.030.000 [0,3] (4º)

10:00 - 'Queens' (R): 1.060.000 [0,2] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Legends of the Hidden Temple': 340.000 [0,1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Masters of Illusion' (R): 300.000 [0,1] (5º)

09:30 - 'Masters of Illusion' (R): 250.000 [0,1] (5º)

