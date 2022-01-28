'Let's Make a Deal Primetime'
Adultos 18-49
- CBS: 0,5/4
- NBC: 0,4/3
- ABC: 0,2/2
- Fox: 0,4/3
- The CW: 0,1/1
CBS
08:00 - 'Let's Make a Deal Primetime': 4.510.000 [0,60/5] (1º)
09:00 - 'The Amazing Race': 6.270.000 [0,6] (1º)
09:30 - 'Home Economics' (R): 1.410.000 [0,2/2] (1º)
10:00 - 'The Chase' (R): 1.430.000 [0,19/2] (3º)
NBC
08:00 - 'Chicago Med' (R): 3.730.000 [0,43/3] (2º)
09:00 - 'Chicago Fire' (R): 3.420.000 [0,46/3] (2º)
10:00 - 'Chicago PD' (R): 2.880.000 [0,40/4] (2º)
ABC
08:00 - 'The Goldbergs' (R): 2.530.000 [0,38/3] (2º)
08:30 - 'The Wonder Years' (R): 1.550.000 [0,25/2] ()
09:00 - 'The Conners' (R): 1.920.000 [0,28/2]
09:30 - 'Home Economics' (R): 1.410.000 [0,20/2]
10:00 - 'The Chase' (R): 1.840.000 [0,19/2] (2º)
Fox
08:00 - 'I Can See Your Voice': 2.120.000 [0,38/3] (3º)
09:00 - 'Next Level Chef': 2.070.000 [0,46/3] (4º)
The CW
08:00 - 'DC's Legends of Tomorrow': 570.000 [0,11/1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Batwoman': 270.000 [0,0] (5º)
Recomendamos
Comentarios y social