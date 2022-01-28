Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EE.UU. 26 DE ENERO

'Let's Make a Deal Primetime' baja pero mantiene el liderazgo frente a las reposiciones de 'Chicago Med'

La CBS se alzó como la cadena más vista de la jornada.

'Let's Make a Deal Primetime'

Adultos 18-49

  • CBS: 0,5/4
  • NBC: 0,4/3
  • ABC: 0,2/2
  • Fox: 0,4/3
  • The CW: 0,1/1

CBS

08:00 - 'Let's Make a Deal Primetime': 4.510.000 [0,60/5] (1º)

09:00 - 'The Amazing Race': 6.270.000 [0,6] (1º)

09:30 - 'Home Economics' (R): 1.410.000 [0,2/2] (1º)

10:00 - 'The Chase' (R): 1.430.000 [0,19/2] (3º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Chicago Med' (R): 3.730.000 [0,43/3] (2º)

09:00 - 'Chicago Fire' (R): 3.420.000 [0,46/3] (2º)

10:00 - 'Chicago PD' (R): 2.880.000 [0,40/4] (2º)

ABC

08:00 - 'The Goldbergs' (R): 2.530.000 [0,38/3] (2º)

08:30 - 'The Wonder Years' (R): 1.550.000 [0,25/2] ()

09:00 - 'The Conners' (R): 1.920.000 [0,28/2]

09:30 - 'Home Economics' (R): 1.410.000 [0,20/2]

10:00 - 'The Chase' (R): 1.840.000 [0,19/2] (2º)

Fox

08:00 - 'I Can See Your Voice': 2.120.000 [0,38/3] (3º)

09:00 - 'Next Level Chef': 2.070.000 [0,46/3] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'DC's Legends of Tomorrow': 570.000 [0,11/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Batwoman': 270.000 [0,0] (5º)

