'The Bachelor' y 'The Good Doctor' lideran en ABC a pesar de sus ligeras caídas

CBS pierde fuelle a base de reposiciones, mientras que NBC crece con 'America's Got Talent: The Champions' y 'Manifest'.

Redacción Martes 28 Enero 2020 18:10 (hace 3 horas)

'The Good Doctor'

Adultos 18-49

ABC: 1,3/6

NBC: 1/5

FOX: 0,8/4

CBS: 0,6/3

The CW: 0,2/1

ABC

08:00 - 'The Bachelor' (8-10 p.m.): 5.980.000 [1,6/7] (1º)

10:00 - 'The Good Doctor': 5.650.000 [0,8/4] (1º)

NBC

08:00 - 'America's Got Talent: The Champions' (8-10 p.m.): 7.320.000 [1,1/6] (2º)

10:00 - 'Manifest': 3.740.000 [0,6/4] (2º)

Fox

08:00 - '9-1-1: Lone Star': 5.520.000 [1/5] (3º)

09:00 - 'Prodigal Son': 3.170.000 [0,6/3] (3º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Neighborhood' (R): 5.430.000 [0,8/4] (4º)

08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola' (R): 4.640.000 [0,6/3] (4º)

09:00 - 'Undercover Boss': 3.420.000 [0,6/3] (3º)

10:00 - 'Bull' (R): 3.670.000 [0,5/3] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'All American': 680.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Black Lightning': 670.000 [0,2/1] (5º)

