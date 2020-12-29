El fútbol americano lidera ampliamente en ABC con el triunfo de los Buffalo Bills

ABC: 1,2/7

NBC: 0,3/2

CBS: 0,3/2

Fox: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,1/1

ABC

08:00 - 'Monday Night Football (Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots)' (8-11 p.m.): 6.045.000 [1,2/7] (1º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Movie: Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colours' (8-10 p.m.) : 2.587.500 [0,3/2] (3º)

CBS

Fox

The CW

08:00 - 'Whose Line is it Anyway?' (R): 751.500 [0,1/1] (4º)

09:30 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us' (R): 555.000 [0,1/1] (5º)