El fútbol americano lidera ampliamente en ABC con el triunfo de los Buffalo Bills

El partido de los Buffalo Bills contra los Patriots lidera en ABC
Adultos 18-49
ABC: 1,2/7
NBC: 0,3/2
CBS: 0,3/2
Fox: 0,3/2
The CW: 0,1/1
ABC
08:00 - 'Monday Night Football (Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots)' (8-11 p.m.): 6.045.000 [1,2/7] (1º)
NBC
08:00 - 'Movie: Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colours' (8-10 p.m.) : 2.587.500 [0,3/2] (3º)
10:00 - 'The Weakest Link' (R) : 1.735.000 [0,3/2] (2º)
CBS
08:00 - 'The Neighborhood' (R): 3.790.000 [0,5/3] (2º)
08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola' (R): 3.090.000 [0,4/2] (2º)
09:00 - 'Let's Make a Deal' (R): 2.550.000 [0,3/2] (2º)
10:00 - 'Bull' (R): 3.290.000 [0,3/2] (2º)
Fox
08:00 - '9-1-1' (R): 2.215.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
09:00 - 'L.A.'s Finest': 1.530.000 [0,2/1] (2º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Whose Line is it Anyway?' (R): 751.500 [0,1/1] (4º)
09:30 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us' (R): 555.000 [0,1/1] (5º)
