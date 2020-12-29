Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 28 DICIEMBRE

El fútbol americano lidera ampliamente en ABC con el triunfo de los Buffalo Bills

'L.A.'s Finest' mejora ligeramente en Fox en una noche de poca competencia y consumo televisivo dominada por el deporte americano.

Redacción Martes 29 Diciembre 2020 17:33 (hace 3 horas)
  • logoantena3

    14,5%

  • logotelecinco

    14,2%

  • logola1

    9,5%

  • logolasexta

    6,0%

  • logocuatro

    4,9%

  • logola2

    3,2%

  • logofdf

    2,8%

  • logonova

    2,3%

  • logo13tv

    2,2%

  • logoenergy

    1,8%

  • logodiscoverymax

    1,8%

  • logoparamountchannel

    1,7%

  • logoclan

    1,7%

  • logodivinity

    1,7%

  • logoneox

    1,6%

  • logoatreseries

    1,4%

  • logomega-espana

    1,3%

  • logoboing

    1,1%

  • logodkiss

    1,0%

  • logocanal24horas

    0,9%

  • logodisney-channel

    0,8%

  • logogol-television

    0,7%

  • logobemadtv

    0,7%

  • logoten

    0,6%

  • logoteledeporte

    0,4%

  • logoreal-madrid-tv

    0,2%

El partido de los Buffalo Bills contra los Patriots lidera en ABC

El partido de los Buffalo Bills contra los Patriots lidera en ABC

Adultos 18-49

ABC: 1,2/7

NBC: 0,3/2

CBS: 0,3/2

Fox: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,1/1

ABC

08:00 - 'Monday Night Football (Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots)' (8-11 p.m.): 6.045.000 [1,2/7] (1º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Movie: Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colours' (8-10 p.m.) : 2.587.500 [0,3/2] (3º)

10:00 - 'The Weakest Link' (R) : 1.735.000 [0,3/2] (2º)

CBS

08:00 - 'The Neighborhood' (R): 3.790.000 [0,5/3] (2º)

08:30 - 'Bob Hearts Abishola' (R): 3.090.000 [0,4/2] (2º)

09:00 - 'Let's Make a Deal' (R): 2.550.000 [0,3/2] (2º)

10:00 - 'Bull' (R): 3.290.000 [0,3/2] (2º)

Fox

08:00 - '9-1-1' (R): 2.215.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

09:00 - 'L.A.'s Finest': 1.530.000 [0,2/1] (2º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Whose Line is it Anyway?' (R): 751.500 [0,1/1] (4º)

09:30 - 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us' (R): 555.000 [0,1/1] (5º)

Recomendamos

Comentarios y social

avatar
Regístrate en FormulaTV y participa
Crea tu cuenta en FormulaTV en unos segundos. Es gratis y podrás comentar noticias, participar en los foros, puntuar series o hacer amigos con tus mismos gustos. Si ya estás registrado, conéctate.
 
El Merlos Place se cuela en la gala de 'Inocente, inocente 2020'El Merlos Place se cuela en la gala de 'Inocente, inocente 2020'