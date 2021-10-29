Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU JUEVES 28 DE OCTUBRE

La NFL arrasa con más interés, pero 'Young Sheldon' no se achanta y crece de nuevo

El estreno de 'Walker' se queda a las puertas de superar la barrera del millón de espectadores.

Redacción Viernes 29 Octubre 2021 18:26 (hace 40 minutos)
'NFL: Packers v. Cardinals'

'NFL: Packers v. Cardinals'

Adultos 18-49

· FOX: 3,2/22

· CBS: 0,4/3

· ABC: 0,4/3

· NBC: 0,3/2

· The CW: 0,1/1

Fox

08:00 - 'NFL: Packers v. Cardinals' (8:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.): 13.050.000 [3,2] (1º)

NBC

08:00 - 'The Blacklist': 2.740.000 [0,3] (4º)

09:00 - 'Law & Order: SVU' (R) (9:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.): 1.940.000 [0,3] (3º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Young Sheldon': 6.910.000 [0,7] (2º)

08:30 - 'United States of Al': 4.920.000 [0,5] (3º)

09:00 - 'Ghosts': 5.620.000 [0,5] (2º)

09:30 - 'B Possitive': 4.110.000 [0,4] (3º)

10:00 - 'Bull': 4.190.000 [0,3] (2º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Toy Story of Terror!': 2.000.000 [0,4] (3º)

08:30 - 'Toy Story 4': 3.780.000 [0,6] (4º)

10:00 - 'The wonder Years' (R): 790.000 [0,2] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Walker' (Estreno): 940.000 [0,1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Legacies': 370.000 [0,1] (5º)

