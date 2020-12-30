Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 29 DICIEMBRE

El especial 'The Year: 2020' lidera a la baja en ABC seguido de las reposiciones en CBS

'Tell Me a Story' despide temporada sin levantar cabeza en The CW.

Redacción Miércoles 30 Diciembre 2020 18:10 (hace 5 horas)
Robin Roberts presentó el especial 'The Year: 2020' en ABC

Adultos 18-49

ABC: 0,5/3

CBS: 0,4/2

NBC: 0,3/2

Fox: 0,2/1

The CW: 0,1/0

ABC

08:00 - 'To Tell the Truth' (R): 3.355.000 [0,5/3] (1º)

09:00 - 'The Year: 2020': 2.807.500 [0,5/3] (1º)

CBS

08:00 - 'NCIS' (R): 4.570.000 [0,4/3] (2º)

09:00 - 'FBI' (R): 4.085.000 [0,3/2] (2º)

10:00 - 'FBI: Most Wanted' (R): 3.360.000 [0,4/3] (2º)

NBC

08:00 - 'The Wall' (R): 2.660.000 [0,4/3] (2º)

09:00 - 'Nurses' (9 - 11 p.m.): 1.575.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

Fox

08:00 - 'The Resident' (R): 1.440.000 [0,2/1] (4º)

09:00 - 'Prodigal Son' (R): 821.500 [0,2/1] (4º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Popstars Best of 2020': 428.000 [0,1/0] (5º)

09:00 - 'Tell Me a Story' (Final): 293.000 [0,1/0] (5º)

