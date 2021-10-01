La final de 'Big Brother' lidera en CBS y 'The Masked Singer' sigue brillando en Fox

'The Masked Singer'
Adultos 18-49
· CBS: 0,9/7
· NBC: 0,7/6
· Fox: 0,7/5
· ABC: 0,4/3
· The CW: 0,1/1
CBS
08:00 - 'Survivor': 5.900.000 [1,00/7] (2º)
09:00 - 'Big Brother' (9-11 p.m.) (Final): 3.570.000 [0,94/7] (1º)
NBC
08:00 - 'Chicago Med': 6.710.000 [0,74/6] (3º)
09:00 - 'Chicago Fire': 7.080.000 [0,85/6] (2º)
10:00 - 'Chicago P.D.': 6.220.000 [0,76/6] (2º)
Fox
08:00 - 'The Masked Singer': 4.550.000 [1,01/7] (1º)
09:00 - 'Alter Ego': 2.460.000 [0,47/3] (4º)
ABC
08:00 - 'The Goldbergs' : 3.170.000 [0,55/4] (4º)
08:30 - 'The Wonder Years' : 2.690.000 [0,50/4] (4º)
09:00 - 'The Conners': 3.470.000 [0,51/4] (3º)
09:30 - 'Home Economics': 2.140.000 [0,36/3] (4º)
10:00 - 'A Million Little Things': 2.050.000 [0,31/2] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Riverdale': 250.000 [0,05/0] (5º)
09:00 - 'In the Dark': 280.000 [0,04/0] (5º)
