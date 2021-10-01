Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 29 SEPTIEMBRE

La final de 'Big Brother' lidera en CBS y 'The Masked Singer' sigue brillando en Fox

'The Wonder Years' pierde fuelle en ABC y cae por debajo de los 3 millones de espectadores.

Redacción Viernes 1 Octubre 2021 14:14 (hace 5 horas)
'The Masked Singer'

Adultos 18-49

· CBS: 0,9/7

· NBC: 0,7/6

· Fox: 0,7/5

· ABC: 0,4/3

· The CW: 0,1/1

CBS

08:00 - 'Survivor': 5.900.000 [1,00/7] (2º)

09:00 - 'Big Brother' (9-11 p.m.) (Final): 3.570.000 [0,94/7] (1º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Chicago Med': 6.710.000 [0,74/6] (3º)

09:00 - 'Chicago Fire': 7.080.000 [0,85/6] (2º)

10:00 - 'Chicago P.D.': 6.220.000 [0,76/6] (2º)

Fox

08:00 - 'The Masked Singer': 4.550.000 [1,01/7] (1º)

09:00 - 'Alter Ego': 2.460.000 [0,47/3] (4º)

ABC

08:00 - 'The Goldbergs' : 3.170.000 [0,55/4] (4º)

08:30 - 'The Wonder Years' : 2.690.000 [0,50/4] (4º)

09:00 - 'The Conners': 3.470.000 [0,51/4] (3º)

09:30 - 'Home Economics': 2.140.000 [0,36/3] (4º)

10:00 - 'A Million Little Things': 2.050.000 [0,31/2] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Riverdale': 250.000 [0,05/0] (5º)

09:00 - 'In the Dark': 280.000 [0,04/0] (5º)

