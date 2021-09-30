Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 28 SEPTIEMBRE

'La Brea' sigue los pasos de 'The Voice' y debuta liderando en NBC

La nueva serie de NBC empieza su andadura ante más de 6 millones de espectadores.

Redacción Jueves 30 Septiembre 2021 08:35 (hace 5 horas)
'La Brea'

Adultos 18-49

· NBC: 0,7/5

· ABC: 0,7/5

· CBS: 0,5/4

· Fox: 0,4/3

· The CW: 0,2/1

NBC

08:00 - 'The Voice': 7.430.000 [0,95/7] (1º)

09:00 - 'La Brea' (Estreno): 6.370.000 [0,77/5] (1º)

10:00 - 'New Amsterdam': 3.550.000 [0,43/3] (3º)

ABC

08:00 - 'Bachelor in Paradise' (8-11 p.m.): 2.820.000 [0,77/5] (2º)

Fox

08:00 - 'The Resident': 2.960.000 [0,43/3] (4º)

09:00 - 'Our Kind of People': 1.490.000 [0,34/3] (4º)

CBS

08:00 - 'FBI': 7.370.000 [0,68/5] (3º)

09:00 - 'FBI: International': 6.040.000 [0,52/4] (3º)

10:00 - 'FBI: Most Wanted': 5.590.000 [0,54/4] (2º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Stargirl': 470.000 [0,08/1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Supergirl': 400.000 [0,07/1] (5º)

