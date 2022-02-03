'Celebrity Big Brother 3'
Adultos 18-49
- CBS: 0,6/4
- ABC: 0,4/3
- Fox: 0,4/3
- NBC: 0,3/3
- The CW: 0,1/1
CBS
08:00 - 'Celebrity Big Brother': 3.660.000 [0,7] (1º)
09:00 - 'The Amazing Race': 3.610.000 [0,6] (1º)
10:00 - 'Good Sam': 2.490.000 [0,3] (3º)
NBC
08:00 - 'Chicago Med' (R): 3.680.000 [0,4] (4º)
09:00 - 'Chicago Fire' (R): 3.210.000 [0,3] (4º)
10:00 - 'Chicago PD' (R): 3.010.000 [0,4] (2º)
ABC
08:00 - 'The Goldbergs': 3.380.000 [0,6] (2º)
08:30 - 'The Wonder Years': 2.250.000 [0,5] (3º)
09:00 - 'The Conners': 3.150.000 [0,5] (2º)
09:30 - 'Home Economics': 2.120.000 [0,4] (2º)
10:00 - 'The Chase': 2.120.000 [0,3] (3º)
Fox
08:00 - 'I Can See Your Voice': 2.360.000 [0,4] (3º)
09:00 - 'Next Level Chef': 2.050.000 [0,4] (3º)
The CW
08:00 - 'DC's Legends of Tomorrow': 680.000 [0,1] (5º)
09:00 - 'Batwoman': 540.000 [0,1] (5º)
