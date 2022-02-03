Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EE.UU. 3 DE FEBRERO

'Celebrity Big Brother' estrena su 3ª temporada arrasando, pero 'The Goldbergs' se queda muy cerca

La CBS consiguió hacerse con el liderazgo de la franja más importante para los anunciantes.

Redacción Jueves 3 Febrero 2022 18:37 (hace 1 hora)
'Celebrity Big Brother 3'

'Celebrity Big Brother 3'

Adultos 18-49

  • CBS: 0,6/4
  • ABC: 0,4/3
  • Fox: 0,4/3
  • NBC: 0,3/3
  • The CW: 0,1/1

CBS

08:00 - 'Celebrity Big Brother': 3.660.000 [0,7] (1º)

09:00 - 'The Amazing Race': 3.610.000 [0,6] (1º)

10:00 - 'Good Sam': 2.490.000 [0,3] (3º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Chicago Med' (R): 3.680.000 [0,4] (4º)

09:00 - 'Chicago Fire' (R): 3.210.000 [0,3] (4º)

10:00 - 'Chicago PD' (R): 3.010.000 [0,4] (2º)

ABC

08:00 - 'The Goldbergs': 3.380.000 [0,6] (2º)

08:30 - 'The Wonder Years': 2.250.000 [0,5] (3º)

09:00 - 'The Conners': 3.150.000 [0,5] (2º)

09:30 - 'Home Economics': 2.120.000 [0,4] (2º)

10:00 - 'The Chase': 2.120.000 [0,3] (3º)

Fox

08:00 - 'I Can See Your Voice': 2.360.000 [0,4] (3º)

09:00 - 'Next Level Chef': 2.050.000 [0,4] (3º)

The CW

08:00 - 'DC's Legends of Tomorrow': 680.000 [0,1] (5º)

09:00 - 'Batwoman': 540.000 [0,1] (5º)

