NBC lidera por la mínima con las reposiciones de 'Chicago Fire' en una noche sin apenas consumo televisivo

Las reposiciones de 'Chicago Fire' lideran a a la baja en NBC
Adultos 18-49
NBC: 0,4/3
ABC: 0,3/2
Fox: 0,3/2
CBS: 0,3/2
The CW: 0,1/0
ABC
08:00 - 'The Goldbergs' (R): 2.210.000 [0,4/2] (2º)
08:30 - 'American Housewive' (R): 1.740.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
09:00 - 'The Conners' (R) (9 - 11 p.m.): 3.305.000 [0,2/1] (3º)
NBC
08:00 - 'Chicago Med' (R): 3.235.000 [0,3/2] (3º)
09:00 - 'Chicago Fire' (R): 3.165.000 [0,4/2] (1º)
10:00 - 'Chicago PD' (R): 3.190.000 [0,4/2] (1º)
Fox
08:00 - 'The Masked Dancer' (R): 2.125.000 [0,4/2] (1º)
09:00 - '9-1-1' (R): 1.535.000 [0,3/2] (2º)
CBS
08:00 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 4.060.000 [0,5/3] (1º)
08:30 - 'Mom' (R): 3.220.000 [0,4/3] (1º)
09:00 - 'SEAL Team' (R): 2.140.000 [0,3/2] (2º)
10:00 - 'S.W.A.T.' (R): 2.120.000 [0,3/2] (2º)
The CW
08:00 - 'Heroes on the Front Line': 395.000 [0,1/0] (5º)
09:00 - 'Dogs of the Year' (R): 481.500 [0,0/0] (5º)
Recomendamos
Comentarios y social