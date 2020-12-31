Notificaciones

AUDIENCIAS EEUU 30 DICIEMBRE

NBC lidera por la mínima con las reposiciones de 'Chicago Fire' en una noche sin apenas consumo televisivo

El especial 'Heroes on the Front Line' en The CW dedicado a los sanitarios y su lucha contra el coronavirus no logra atraer la atención de la audiencia.

Redacción Jueves 31 Diciembre 2020 17:48 (hace 3 horas)
Las reposiciones de 'Chicago Fire' lideran a a la baja en NBC

Adultos 18-49

NBC: 0,4/3

ABC: 0,3/2

Fox: 0,3/2

CBS: 0,3/2

The CW: 0,1/0

ABC

08:00 - 'The Goldbergs' (R): 2.210.000 [0,4/2] (2º)

08:30 - 'American Housewive' (R): 1.740.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

09:00 - 'The Conners' (R) (9 - 11 p.m.): 3.305.000 [0,2/1] (3º)

NBC

08:00 - 'Chicago Med' (R): 3.235.000 [0,3/2] (3º)

09:00 - 'Chicago Fire' (R): 3.165.000 [0,4/2] (1º)

10:00 - 'Chicago PD' (R): 3.190.000 [0,4/2] (1º)

Fox

08:00 - 'The Masked Dancer' (R): 2.125.000 [0,4/2] (1º)

09:00 - '9-1-1' (R): 1.535.000 [0,3/2] (2º)

CBS

08:00 - 'Young Sheldon' (R): 4.060.000 [0,5/3] (1º)

08:30 - 'Mom' (R): 3.220.000 [0,4/3] (1º)

09:00 - 'SEAL Team' (R): 2.140.000 [0,3/2] (2º)

10:00 - 'S.W.A.T.' (R): 2.120.000 [0,3/2] (2º)

The CW

08:00 - 'Heroes on the Front Line': 395.000 [0,1/0] (5º)

09:00 - 'Dogs of the Year' (R): 481.500 [0,0/0] (5º)

Comentarios y social

